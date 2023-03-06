U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Deborah Lafer Scher Joins EnableComp's Board of Directors

·2 min read

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp announced today the appointment of Deborah Lafer Scher to its Board of Directors. Scher has over 25 years of experience driving growth, value and impact across multiple strategy and operations leadership positions in the government and the private sector.

Deborah Lafer Scher
Deborah Lafer Scher

Scher most recently served as the Executive Advisor to four Cabinet Secretaries at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs across two Presidential administrations, leading the VA Secretary's Center for Strategic Partnerships. Her team built a public/private sector partnership community of 50+ organizations and implemented $250+ million in co-developed programs in support of the VA's highest priorities.  Prior to joining the VA, Scher held leadership positions at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Dun & Bradstreet, CareOne, Walsh International and Warburg Pincus.

"We are thrilled to have Deborah join our board. Her knowledge and experience will be valuable to our continued mission of delivering excellence to our partners," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "She understands the challenges and opportunities to execute and accelerate our vision to support our partners' financial health so they can reinvest in delivering high quality care to their patients and communities."

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, EnableComp leverages its proprietary software embedded with advanced AI+RPA capability, Enforcer360, to increase revenue yield and maximize complex claim collections for healthcare providers. The industry-leading technology results in significant cash uplift, reduction in A/R and revenue recovery from underpayments and zero-balance accounts. Today, the company serves more than 1,000 healthcare providers across all 50 states with more than $5 billion in total cash collections.

"In an increasingly complex reimbursement environment, EnableComp has a significant opportunity to help healthcare systems better serve patients and capture critical new revenue streams," said Deborah Lafer Scher. "I am honored to join the EnableComp Board and look forward to supporting the organization's growth and success."

Scher graduated from Haverford College with a BA in Sociology and received her MBA in Finance from Columbia University.

About EnableComp
EnableComp partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers through the utilization of our tech-enabled platform to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out-of-State Medicaid, and Denials Prevention and Resolution. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R resolution, and zero balance recovery. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect.

Contact:
Ally Conner
aconner@enablecomp.com

EnableComp (PRNewsfoto/EnableComp LLC)
EnableComp (PRNewsfoto/EnableComp LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deborah-lafer-scher-joins-enablecomps-board-of-directors-301763547.html

SOURCE EnableComp LLC

