U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,147.60
    +11.47 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.05
    +38.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,070.59
    +110.45 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.97
    +21.06 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    +0.0480 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0138 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9450
    +0.8750 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,280.30
    +2,044.19 (+9.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.87
    +40.74 (+8.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Debt ceiling: CBO finds government could be at risk of default ‘between July and September’

366
Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
·4 min read

A Congressional Budget Office report released Wednesday projects the date when the government will no longer be able to pay its debt obligations fully “will fall between July and September 2023," further shaping the contours of the coming debt ceiling fight on Capitol Hill.

The agency further warns that its projected exhaustion date — commonly known as the X date — remains uncertain due to ambiguity over how much in income tax receipts will come in this April.

If revenue comes up short, especially in areas like capital gains receipts or if U.S. income growth slows by more than CBO expects "the extraordinary measures could be exhausted sooner, and the Treasury could run out of funds before July,” the report notes.

"We'll get more information on that in April and into May," CBO Director Phillip Swagel told reporters during a roundtable after the report's release, promising additional updates from his group then.

The U.S. formally hit the debt limit on Jan. 19 with the Treasury Department beginning its extraordinary measures — accounting maneuvers that move money around to delay when the government can't meet its bills. The risk of default comes when these measures run out.

The U.S. Capitol building is seen on the day of U.S. President Joe Biden&#39;s State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
The U.S. Capitol building is seen on the day of U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Wednesday's report, which was prepared in response to interest from Congress, says that without action, the government will be in a situation of needing "to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both."

Outside observers have projected that a default — or even the threat of a default — could have market-rattling effects and possibly send the economy into a recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen similarly warned of "irreparable harm" in January if lawmakers do not address the issue in a timely manner. She also said then that "it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

House Financial Services Committee chair Patrick McHenry (R-NC) responded to Wednesday's release, noting “no one is saying we won’t raise the debt ceiling. But Congress must use this as an opportunity to take stock of the federal government’s spending, which has been unsustainably high for far too long."

Insights in the the overall economy

The CBO is a federal agency tasked with providing budget and economic information to Congress. The dual releases Wednesday of the “Federal Debt and the Statutory Limit, February 2023” and “The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2023 to 2033” also provided insights into the overall U.S. economy, analyzing how it will develop over the coming decade — if current laws remain unchanged.

The detailed economic report — which clocked in at 101 pages — also took a look at the overall economy, with Swagel saying in a director's statement that his group foresees "stagnant output, rising unemployment, gradually slowing inflation" over the coming year before a rebound in years thereafter.

The agency also projects much weaker GDP growth in 2023 but then improvements in 2024–2026 alongside the overall economy.

The projections also include plenty of uncertainty, Swagel said, noting "there's this mixed aspect" to the economic picture right now, especially with continued resilience in the labor market.

The report also projects a federal budget deficit of $1.4 trillion for 2023 with the shortfall growing to $2.7 trillion in 2033 without any action. It projects that the overall debt will gradually rise from 98% of GDP in 2023 to 118 percent in 2033.

Maya MacGuineas, the president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, added in a statement that the report shows "it’s time for policymakers to stop grandstanding and demagoguing these important issues and wake up to the reality: we will need to make changes to spending on Social Security, Medicare, and other programs, and we need to raise the necessary revenue to fund them."

"Everything should be on the table," she added.

Both reports are sure to be key guides for lawmakers, the White House, and the Treasury Department in the months ahead as all sides wrestle with resolving the growing debt ceiling crisis, the possibility of a U.S. default on its obligations, and the setting of spending levels for 2024 and beyond.

This post has been updated.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco raises full-year forecast on strong demand, easing supply hurdles

    Cisco, whose products are core to a firm's networking infrastructure, has benefited as companies are increasingly adopting technologies like the cloud and digital workloads to support hybrid work. For fiscal 2023, Cisco said it expects revenue growth of 9% to 10.5%, and adjusted per share earnings between $3.73 to $3.78. It had previously forecast revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5% and earnings per share of $3.51 to $3.58.

  • Former Stanford Law School dean co-signed bail bond for FTX's Bankman-Fried

    The court filings were made public Wednesday over Bankman-Fried's prior objections.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks rise after strong retail sales data

    U.S. stocks capped a choppy session higher Wednesday as investors pondered the outlook for interest rates after economic data showed strong consumer spending and an uptick in inflation across January.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Cisco Raises Outlook as Its Earnings Top Expectations

    Cisco Systems Inc. raised its outlook for the year after posting better-than-expected results, a bright spot among technology companies facing continuing challenges from inflation and other macroeconomic impacts. The results beat Cisco’s forecast for the quarter on both the top and bottom lines, and its outlook for the current quarter also came in ahead of Wall Street estimates, according to FactSet. Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren attributed the increased full-year outlook to Cisco’s growing recurring revenue base and remaining performance obligations, backlog and steps taken to improve its supply.

  • Biden’s IRS nominee to face questions on 2 hot button political topics

    If confirmed, Daniel Werfel will lead the IRS at one of its most consequential moments in recent history.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • More than half of states are considering personal income tax cuts this year—see how it could benefit you

    “States’ rainy-day funds have never been better stocked.”

  • Elon Musk Confirms Who He Voted for During 2020 Presidential Election

    In this day and age, emojis speak louder than words. Musk's 2020 presidential choice came up on Feb. 13 when he responded to a tweet of TikTok video of a woman holding a sign saying, "Just because I voted for Biden doesn't mean I'm stupid." Elon Musk has made no secret of his political beliefs.

  • For a better retirement, you should work longer — but is that realistic?

    Financial advisers and retirement coaches often have two words for people in their 50s and 60s concerned about retirement: Work longer. Doing so, they say, can boost their savings, help them receive larger Social Security benefits by delaying claiming them and provide something to do in unretirement. “As it currently stands, working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity for many Americans,” write Lisa F. Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, and Beth C. Truesdale, a sociologist and research fellow at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a visiting scientist at Berkman’s center.

  • Canada's Champagne unveils CRTC direction as Rogers-Shaw deal nears final nod

    The Canadian government will make a decision on the fate of Rogers Communications Inc's bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc for a C$20 billion ($15.00 billion), a merger that would create the country's no. 2 telecoms operator. Other objectives in the policy direction to Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) included speeding up new infrastructure for better consumer access and improving service reliability, said Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

  • A Market Comedy, but the Fun Might Run Out

    Retail sales numbers came in higher than expected this morning, which gave the bears more ammunition, but higher interest rates don't seem to bother the bulls now. That won't last forever, but it will last long enough to make you feel very dumb if you are fighting it.

  • Why Are Soligenix Shares Plummeting Today?

    The FDA has provided a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for Soligenix Inc's (NASDAQ: SNGX) HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) new drug application (NDA) in the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Upon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the NDA submitted was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review. Soligenix first learned of the RTF decision via this letter and is reviewing its contents to determine the appropriate next steps. The company plans to request a T

  • U.S. retail sales roar back; manufacturing shows improvement

    U.S. retail sales increased by the most in nearly two years in January after two straight monthly declines as Americans boosted purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, pointing to the economy's continued resilience despite higher borrowing costs. Coming on the heels of news on Tuesday that monthly inflation picked up last month, signs of strength in consumer spending could fuel financial market speculation that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates through summer to cool domestic demand. Robust retail sales gains, together with other data on Wednesday showing production at factories improving last month, led economists to raise their economic growth forecasts for the first quarter and declare that there was no imminent recession.

  • Tesla to Open Some of Its Charging Network to Other EVs, White House Says

    The move would qualify Elon Musk’s EV company for a share of billions in public dollars to build a national network of highway chargers.

  • Fed’s Logan says most important risk facing central bankers ‘is that we tighten too little’

    Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said Tuesday she thought the most important risk is that the central bank tightens monetary policy too little

  • Long live Social Security: chief actuary says Bernie Sanders’s plan would keep program alive another 75 years

    The Social Security trust fund is expected to be depleted by 2035, which could lead to benefit cuts unless Congress acts to shore up the program.

  • As Nikki Haley announces her presidential run, here are the potential 2024 Republican contenders

    This is MarketWatch's list of the 2024 Republican presidential contenders and the status of their candidacies.

  • F-16s vs. Su-35s: Why Ukraine Wants Western Fighter Jets

    Ukraine is trying to convince the ​West to provide it with F-16​s​, modern fighter jets capable of traveling twice the speed of sound. Here’s how the planes compare with Russia’s soviet-designed aircraft​ and what difference they could make in the war​. Illustration: Adam Adada