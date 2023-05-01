Debt ceiling: New data lessens fears of a June default

Debt ceiling watchers have had June 15 circled on their calendars for weeks now as an important date. The crucial question: Will the government has enough in the bank to stay afloat until then?

A host of new analyses over the last week finds increasing chances that the answer will be yes.

Experts are now projecting that the U.S. economy is more likely to get over that hump and bank a few extra weeks of breathing room before a default is all but assured later this summer without bipartisan compromise.

The news - while far from certain - has eased some fears in the financial world of an immediate default crisis and the economic turmoil that it likely to follow.

One of the updated projections comes from Wrightson ICAP, one of the closest outside observers of the billions that flow in and out of the Treasury department every day.

The research group is now most focused at this point on late July as the "peak danger zone" for default, according to a new outlook released Monday. Wrightson ICAP still projects a 10-20% chance of default ahead of that June 15 date.

Wrightson ICAP's “confidence interval around our June forecasts tightens a little with each passing day, as the scope for surprises narrow,” chief economist Lou Crandall tells Yahoo Finance.

Mid-June is an important period for the debt ceiling talks because it's the next time Treasury's coffers will see a sizable influx of money. Taxpayers will be providing the second installment of their estimated taxes for 2023 around that time.

The U.S. Capitol Dome seen in April. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘We think Treasury can comfortably navigate the first half of June’

The new projections follow a week of additional results from the April tax season and the move by House Republicans to pass their debt ceiling proposal. Republicans and Democracts remain in a standoff over when or how negotiations for a bipartisan deal will begin.

Michael Pugliese, a director and senior economist at Wells Fargo's corporate and investment bank, is also quick to underline that the billions that Treasury balances are exceedingly hard to project with certainty.

Story continues

“They'll probably make it to the end of July but probably is a much different word when we're talking about an accidental default,” he noted in an interview, discussing the consequences that could be in store if projections are off.

Experts fear that a default could set off steep declines in markets and likely cause an immediate recession with further economic repercussions being felt around the world.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media after the House passed a bill on April 26 focusing on the debt ceiling. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

But while everyone waits for Washington to avoid that outcome, Oxford Economics had perhaps the most optimistic take for at least the weeks ahead, writing in their recent note “we think Treasury can comfortably navigate the first half of June with cash on hand and the balance of its so-called extraordinary measures.”

Experts are quick to note that even if the government is able to make it past June 15, the government has little to no chance of staying afloat until the end of summer without a deal.

Next steps: All eyes on Treasury

As of April 27, the Treasury Department’s general account had a closing balance of about $296.2 billion. The balance sheet may improve for a few more days as final April tax returns are processed before beginning a gradual decline.

The most watched projections for a so called X-date will come from the Treasury department with updates from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her colleagues possibly coming within days.

Earlier this year, Yellen projected that "it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June" but has not updated her projections in the months since.

One moment this week when Yellen and her colleagues may have an opportunity for additional comment will come Wednesday when Treasury releases its regularly scheduled update on its quarterly refunding process.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before a speech on the "U.S.-China Economic Relationship" in Washington on April 20. (REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger)

Other closely watched analyses are expected soon from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and from the Bipartisan Policy Center, both of whom are set to release their own estimates in the coming weeks as they take into account a full picture from the recent tax season.

The CBO has announced it will weigh in with its updated report on May 12.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

