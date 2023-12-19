Debt-laden Asda’s interest bill to surge above £400m

Mohsin Issa was among the witnesses at an evidence session on Tuesday that examined the use of private equity in the retail sector - Jamie Lorriman

Asda’s debt interest bill will climb above £400m within weeks as surging interest rates heap pressure on the private equity-owned supermarket.

Michael Gleeson, Asda’s chief financial officer, told the Business & Trade Committee on Tuesday that the company’s debt interest bill would rise by as much as £30m in February when half a billion pounds of loans switch from a fixed to floating interest rate.

The £500m in borrowings are part of the debts taken on by the supermarket to finance the acquisition of Asda in 2021. Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa bought the retailer in a highly-leveraged £6.8bn takeover alongside the private equity firm TDR.

The supermarket currently has around £4.2bn of debt, accruing interest payments of £396m in 2022. That annual bill is on track to rise to £426m in February unless interest rates fall before then.

Asda’s debt interest bill has risen from an estimated £90m in 2021 as the Bank of England has rapidly raised interest rates to combat inflation.

Mr Gleeson appeared before the committee beside Mohsin Issa on Tuesday to answer questions about the company’s finances and the role of private equity in the supermarket sector. MPs fear the high levels of borrowing will prevent grocers from passing on falling prices to customers.

Mr Issa said there were “no gaps” in Asda’s finances and insisted the supermarket could cover its debts.

He told MPs: “What I would say is that the debt leverage at the start of the year was at 4.2 times, that has gone down to 3.8 times and that trajectory is to go down even further by the end of this year.

“At the same time, we are investing in colleague pay, customer pricing and loyalty. The business is highly cash generative.”

The Issa brothers have spent much of the last year selling off assets in order to pay down borrowings accrued by their petrol station empire EG Group.



This included the £2bn sale of EG Group’s UK assets to Asda earlier this year, which in turn loaded Asda with hundreds of millions of pounds of extra debt.

Mr Issa was recalled by the committee after being accused of misleading MPs about the structure of Asda.

Last week, Mohsin Issa wrote to MPs denying that the brothers had set up companies within their vast corporate empire in Jersey for tax reasons, after reports in the Evening Standard revealed errors in previous submissions to the Business and Trade Committee. Mr Issa blamed an “administrative error”.

Morrisons, too, faces the prospect of paying off a huge debt pile after it was taken private in a £7bn deal by the private equity company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021.

The deal loaded more than £6bn onto its balance sheet, leading to annual interest payments of around £400m.

