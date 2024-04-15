Debt in retirement? For a growing segment of Americans, it's not all bad | Retire on Track

Evan Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member.

Home ownership has changed significantly in recent years. Supply and demand are no longer in balance, and home prices continue to rise. In Florida, the median single-family home is selling at about 4% higher compared with a year ago.

Another change is the likelihood you’ll take your mortgage into retirement. Maintaining your mortgage wasn’t a common practice. About a generation ago, maybe a quarter of homeowners older than 64 still had a mortgage. Today that figure’s about 40%.

As some people reach retirement age, they focus on paying off their mortgage. Since mortgages typically comprise a significant portion of monthly expenses, having that cost off the books can bring a lot of confidence in financing retirement.

But if your mortgage is in around 3% or maybe even less than that – maybe you refinanced just before inflation took off – it might make sense to continue paying your mortgage instead of paying it down. Here’s the thinking: You borrowed money at a 3% rate. What if, instead of using extra cash toward that mortgage, you invested it instead? Today, for example, you could put the money into a CD and earn perhaps 5% or so. Meanwhile, you can get a tax deduction for the mortgage interest paid.

This probably isn’t a question at higher mortgage rates. In early April, the average rate nationally for a 30-year fixed mortgage was just under 7%. The average in Florida is a little higher than that.

The decision-making on whether to pay off your mortgage or let it ride is complex. I’d suggest working with a financial professional who knows your particular financial situation well and can give you a breakdown of the costs and benefits. Your employment status, retirement funding, and comfort carrying debt into retirement are just some of the factors.

Very generally, I don’t think you can underrate the sense of security from having a mortgage paid off in retirement. You’re past your prime working years, and your margin for error regarding finances is smaller. Debt can feel a lot heavier during a stage of life meant for more relaxation and fun.

Based on recent numbers, it’s more likely that you do have debt in retirement. Among those between 65 and 74, 65% reported having debt in 2022. That’s up from 50% in 1989. More people 75 and above also have debt.

If you’re trying to work down debt, either out of necessity or preference, the good news is that you have more options than in the past. The gig economy is here, with plentiful options for side jobs.

Not all debt is bad. When used strategically, it can enhance finances. Even fiscally conservative companies will take advantage of debt when the market presents an opportunity. Unless you’re the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, however, you don’t have that many financial levers at your disposal in retirement. So be very intentional about the debt you decide to take into retirement.

