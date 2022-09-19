U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.75
    -24.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,740.00
    -182.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.25
    -93.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.90
    -13.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.92 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    -14.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.62
    +1.35 (+5.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1386
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4960
    +0.5900 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,495.20
    -1,577.19 (-7.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.88
    -37.57 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Debtor distribution data (CK92) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Debtor distribution data (CK92)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 16 September 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Social Security Reminder: Here's Which SSI Recipients Can...

  • With another Fed rate hike imminent, it's time to take action. 5 things to do to protect your finances

    Time's almost up on ultra-low rates, so don't be caught off guard.

  • Nvidia is about to make a big announcement during a difficult time

    Nvidia Corp. faces a very different environment versus two years ago when it last launched a new chip architecture, one where demand is falling and its stock price has been more than halved over the year.

  • The Crown Estate — estimated at over $34B in assets — now belongs to King Charles III. But he won't have to pay the UK's 40% inheritance tax. Here's why

    It’s good to be King.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • Bitcoin Sinks Toward Lowest Since 2020 on Nerves Over Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in cryptocurrencies Monday put Bitcoin on the cusp of the lowest level since 2020 as sentiment took a knock from a wave of monetary tightening that’s set to stretch from Europe to the US this week.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch

  • How Can My Investor Let Me Lose Money on Investments?

    I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. For example, I was told to buy SoFi and lost money the whole … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Losing Money on Investments. How Can My Advisor Let This Happen? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Fall in Cautious Start to Key Fed Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined in a cautious start on Monday as investors await a slew of interest rate decisions in the days ahead and after global equities notched their worst week since hitting this year’s low in June. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watc

  • Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

    Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background. “The fundamental landscape for EVs is more constructive than ever with elevated gas prices, government support, and improving availability,” Bagri noted. “Though we expect to see so

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commoditie

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks for the New Upcoming Bull Market

    With inflation numbers still running hot, it's difficult to see the Federal Reserve easing up on its tightening stance regarding the economy. If a bull market returns, fintech stocks might be among the first sectors to recover. Investors hoping to take advantage might want to seriously consider Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), Block (NYSE: SQ), or Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stocks.

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Why Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Are an Exception to Goldman Sachs’ Outlook

    Goldman Sachs is clear that it most favors U.S. equities. But that doesn't mean other areas of the market aren't worth a look.

  • Why is inflation still so high right now, and when can we expect it to finally stop?

    Americans are still seeing rising prices almost everywhere they look, with some sectors are being hit harder than others.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Dollar Tree Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Struggles to Stem Yuan Slide With Fixing, Verbal Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, an indication that China’s latest attempts to beef up the currency with a record pushback in the reference rate and verbal warnings is barely holding back a selling wave.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinWhat to Watch as Commodities Trade

  • Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900

    A slip by the S&P 500 below key chart support at 3,900 opens the door to a test of June stock-market lows, a top Wall Street technician warns.

  • Despite currently being unprofitable, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has delivered a 364% return to shareholders over 3 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in...

  • Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

    It's been a rough year in the stock market, especially for fintech investors. High inflation and rising interest rates put investors on edge, ramping up market volatility. One company feeling the pain is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the fintech that was a hot stock when it first went public in 2020.

  • Costco Stock Hit By Sellers Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings Report; FedEx Warns, Shares Dive

    Despite strong fundamentals, sellers have knocked Costco stock lower ahead of its quarterly earnings report.