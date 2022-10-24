U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,763.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,131.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,335.00
    -23.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.79
    -1.26 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.70
    -3.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.46
    +0.48 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3500
    +1.7200 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.71
    +217.17 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.74
    +10.97 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.23
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Debtor distribution data (CK92) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Debtor distribution data (CK92)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 21 October 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


