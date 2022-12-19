U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Debtor distribution data (CK92) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Debtor distribution data (CK92)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 16 December 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments


