U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +0.58 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1300
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,873.13
    +253.45 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.35
    +24.02 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,006.50
    +2.14 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Debtor distribution data (CK92) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Debtor distribution data (CK92)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 17 February 2023 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the Federal Rese

  • 'Absolutely horrible': Here are the 3 big reasons Dave Ramsey hates whole life insurance — do this with your hard-earned retirement savings instead

    Ramsey didn't hold back.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Up; Hot Megacaps Tesla, Nvidia In Focus

    The market rally is holding up., but patience and preparation are key. Tesla lithium buzz is in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscript

  • Zuckerberg announces paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

    Mark Zuckerberg announced a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, granting users a hallowed blue check for a monthly fee.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • Don’t Forget These Tax Changes as You Prepare Your 2022 Returns

    Tax Day is about two months away, and there are some changes taxpayers need to be aware of—ranging from this year’s filing deadline to tax breaks that have expired or shrunk. The basic standard deduction amounts for 2022 are higher. Monday, April 17, is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. That means most taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18 to file their returns, whether or not they live in Washington, D.C.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: ChatGPT is 'killing' Google's dominance

    Google should fear Microsoft's AI capabilities, warns Kevin O'Leary.

  • Fed minutes, PCE inflation, Walmart earnings: What to know this week

    Earnings from Walmart and a key reading on inflation will offer investors the latest read on the health of the U.S. consumer in the holiday-shortened week ahead.

  • Gold ticks up on softer dollar; focus on Fed minutes

    Gold prices edged higher on a weaker dollar on Monday as investors awaited upcoming U.S. economic data to chart out the path of future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,844.34 per ounce by 0931 GMT, after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. "We still look for higher prices over the coming quarters, but near term, I think gold will stay volatile until U.S. economic data indicates a slowdown in economic activity," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Raiffeisen Bank shares drop after U.S. Treasury unit that enforces sanctions asks for information

    Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International AG dropped in early trade Monday after it disclosed that it had received a request for information from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. Treasury Department unit that enforces sanctions, last month.

  • This Pharma Is Starting to Recover Nicely

    The stock trades just under eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion. Let's review some positives for Aurinia and explore a covered call idea that will have solid potential returns -- even if the shares give back a good bit of their recent gains over the option duration.

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It’s Hard to Play the Market With Bed Bath & Beyond. These Meme Stock Investors Are Trying.

    Enthusiastic buyers sent the company’s stock higher in January and early February, but those gains rapidly unwound after it landed a new financing deal that should keep it afloat, at least for now.

  • Euro Area Braces for Era of Central-Bank Losses After QE Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s central banks will disclose their first significant losses from a decade of money printing in the coming weeks, heralding a new era of scrutiny and the prospect of taxpayer bailouts.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayWhen the European Central Bank reve

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.