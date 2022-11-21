U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    -19.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,687.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,638.25
    -69.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.90
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    -0.37 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    -14.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.35 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    -0.0086 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.00
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0092 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7490
    +1.4240 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,108.53
    -525.74 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.51
    -21.57 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.62
    -13.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Debtor distribution data (CK92) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Debtor distribution data (CK92)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes debtor distribution data for callable mortgage bond series as at 18 November 2022 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • SIG Group AG's (VTX:SIGN) recent 8.1% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

    If you want to know who really controls SIG Group AG ( VTX:SIGN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Investors in Leonteq (VTX:LEON) have made a decent return of 62% over the past three years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Leonteq AG ( VTX:LEON ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that...

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Givaudan's (VTX:GIVN) Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • Goldman Sachs Strategists Say Bear Market Will Last in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO Aft

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Nio vs. Rivian Stock

    2023 could be a big year for both Nio and Rivian, but one EV stock could rebound faster in the near term.

  • Stocks Drop on China Covid Worries; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell amid concern that China may tighten Covid curbs after a string of reported deaths, with investors seeking shelter in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterEuropean equiti

  • FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

    The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by the credit crunch caused by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD, in May. The firm, that was the centerpiece of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, was considered one of the most influential and financially solid players in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Pfizer and 1 Reason to Sell

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) nearly doubled its revenue last year by pulling in $81.3 billion, second only to Johnson & Johnson among pharmaceutical companies. Now that Pfizer is trading at a little more than nine times earnings, might it be a good entry point for investors? Pfizer trades for roughly $81 a share because investors expect the company's revenue to fall back to its 2020 level of $41.9 billion.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Swing On Covid Curb Shifts

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 40% Above Its Share Price

    Does the November share price for JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • More than 1 in 4 workers making $200,000 or more now say they live paycheck to paycheck. So even rich people are struggling to save, and pros offer 3 solutions

    Rising prices have left “little purchasing power,” even for the country’s highest earners, pros say.

  • Asia shares, oil prices skid on China COVID outbreaks

    The rash of outbreaks across the country has been a setback to hopes for an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.4% and FTSE futures 0.2%.

  • My Top FAANG Stock For 2023 -- and It Isn't Even Close

    Long-time investors are no doubt familiar with the fabled FAANG stocks, which have been some of the most disruptive and wealth-generating companies of the past 10 years: Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Google, which rebranded as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Every company on this list is the undisputed leader in its field.