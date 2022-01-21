Conditional Merging of 100 Series Global Stage 2022 by Brand 21 Asia & The BrandLaureate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand 21 Asia and The BrandLaureate initiated conditional merging of the 100 Series Global Stage 2022 which was held at The BrandLaureate Gallery, Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya.

The BrandLaureate has over the years launched numerous branding awards in recognizing top notch brands and industry icons. 16 years of track records set The World Brands Foundation apart from other industry awards. As the world leading branding award foundation, The BrandLaureate Awards has gained extensive recognition internationally in championing brand excellence amongst brands globally.

Brand 21 Asia being the community driven organization focuses on four main pillars namely educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives. Since its inception in the market back in the year of 2019, Brand 21 Asia has been recognized as the ecosystem builder in serving youth community through its flagship campaign better known as 100 Series Live Pitching. To-date, Brand 21 Asia has launched both Season One and Season Two in year 2019 and 2021 respectively with extensive support from industry partners.

The conditional merging exercise between Brand 21 Asia and The BrandLaureate is witnessed by invited VVIP and VIP guests seeing the debut of "100 Series Global Stage 2022".

"100 Series Global Stage" is the niche ecosystem moving towards becoming world leading platform in branding accreditation, business pitching, certifications, incubation and mentoring, CEO roundtable, dialogue sessions, cross border marketplace and trade mission in China, Middle East and Europe regions.

Dr KK Johan, the World President of The BrandLaureate and an acclaimed Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in brands and branding says the need to support and empower the youth community is important as they are the nation's future leaders. As the Patron of 100 Series Global Stage, Dr KK Johan's vast experience in brands and branding will provide invaluable ground to young entrepreneurs to build their business and brands. "Branding is always the main fundamental behind the sustainable business model. The right branding mechanism will significantly boost the young entrepreneurs penetration roadmap by implanting the solid profile within the organizations", Dr KK Johan said.

Alvin Soh, the founder of Brand 21 Asia expressed his appreciation to Dr KK Johan for sharing the same vision in defining the industry branding accreditation standards for the aspiring youth community. "The ever-evolving collaboration is an important milestone towards achieving both parties' strategic objectives in uplifting the emerging young entrepreneurs brand recognition; we will be seeing line ups of branding profiles done in accordance with highly graded accreditation standards which will be certified by The World Brands Foundation. New fold of era, new milestone ahead in branding accreditation. The journey will include trade missions for entrepreneurs as they travel abroad to gain exposure on new trends and developments that can assist them in building their business", Alvin Soh said.

On personal note, special thanks to Ideal Beauty Alliance for sponsoring the D'Fenz sanitizer pack as well as Nilofa Group for sponsoring the signature durian milk to all valuable guests. Datin Heather Lee shared several useful insights about beauty & health with all the guests followed by special gift presentation to both Dr KK Johan and Ms Chew Bee Peng. Not to be forgotten Ms Miranda Merrie Mirie, the GCBL Sabah Chapter President who have presented the CNY hamper to Ms Chew Bee Peng, the CEO of The BrandLaureate. The session is ended with special tour of The BrandLaureate Gallery chaired by Dr KK Johan.

PR Newswire is the News Distribution Partner of 100 Series Global Stage 2022

About Brand 21 Asia

Brand 21 Asia is the community driven organization focusing on educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives. The company is currently having cross functional ecosystems to support and connect diversified business and corporate community; to name a few such as 100 Series Live Pitching, Brand 21 Cultural Pavilion, Brand 21 Cultural Trade Mission and Affluent Luxe World. The company long term directional approach is moving towards establishing a cross functional ecosystem in shaping local entrepreneurship landscape development globally. The value proposition under Brand 21 Asia consist of immediate cross border marketplace that can accelerate emerging young entrepreneurs' penetration route into both China and Europe market.

About Affluent Luxe World

Affluent Luxe World is the new edge online media focusing on personalities interview and brand review. The Affluent Personalities CEO Lounge is located at the O2O marketplace in one of the trafficable shopping mall within Kuala Lumpur. The newly built ecosystem by Brand 21 Asia has to date featured numerous industry remarkable personalities and exceptional brands. The influential life stories cover interesting topics among the successful entrepreneurs particularly highlighting the entrepreneurship journey, wellness and empowerment initiatives. Since its inception in the market, Affluent Luxe World set its footprint across major regions such as Middle East, Europe and Asia.

About The BrandLaureate Awards

The World Brands Foundation TWBF [formerly the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF)] was established in 2005 and is anchored as the foremost world's branding foundation. As a trendsetter for branding with divergence, its primary objectives include the promotion of brands, the heightening of branding practices, and inculcation of first-rate brand culture in assorted areas of expertise. The BrandLaureate, a sobriquet for brand excellence, was instituted to facilitate its vision and mission, simultaneously fulfilling the objectives of TWBF.

