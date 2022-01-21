U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.25
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,658.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,761.25
    -79.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9190
    -0.1810 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,110.40
    -2,957.52 (-7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.36
    -70.90 (-7.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

"The Debut of 100 Series Global Stage 2022"

·5 min read

Conditional Merging of 100 Series Global Stage 2022 by Brand 21 Asia & The BrandLaureate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand 21 Asia and The BrandLaureate initiated conditional merging of the 100 Series Global Stage 2022 which was held at The BrandLaureate Gallery, Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya.

Group Photo at the Signing Ceremony of 100 Series Global Stage 2022. Mr Alvin Soh, the founder of Brand 21 Asia , Chew Bee Peng, the CEO of The BrandLaureate, Dr KK Johan, the World President of The BrandLaureate &amp; Mr Andrew Lim, Business Development Manager of PR Newswire (PRNewsfoto/Brand 21 Media Services)
Group Photo at the Signing Ceremony of 100 Series Global Stage 2022. Mr Alvin Soh, the founder of Brand 21 Asia , Chew Bee Peng, the CEO of The BrandLaureate, Dr KK Johan, the World President of The BrandLaureate & Mr Andrew Lim, Business Development Manager of PR Newswire (PRNewsfoto/Brand 21 Media Services)

The BrandLaureate has over the years launched numerous branding awards in recognizing top notch brands and industry icons. 16 years of track records set The World Brands Foundation apart from other industry awards. As the world leading branding award foundation, The BrandLaureate Awards has gained extensive recognition internationally in championing brand excellence amongst brands globally.

Brand 21 Asia being the community driven organization focuses on four main pillars namely educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives. Since its inception in the market back in the year of 2019, Brand 21 Asia has been recognized as the ecosystem builder in serving youth community through its flagship campaign better known as 100 Series Live Pitching. To-date, Brand 21 Asia has launched both Season One and Season Two in year 2019 and 2021 respectively with extensive support from industry partners.

The conditional merging exercise between Brand 21 Asia and The BrandLaureate is witnessed by invited VVIP and VIP guests seeing the debut of "100 Series Global Stage 2022".

"100 Series Global Stage" is the niche ecosystem moving towards becoming world leading platform in branding accreditation, business pitching, certifications, incubation and mentoring, CEO roundtable, dialogue sessions, cross border marketplace and trade mission in China, Middle East and Europe regions.

Dr KK Johan, the World President of The BrandLaureate and an acclaimed Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in brands and branding says the need to support and empower the youth community is important as they are the nation's future leaders. As the Patron of 100 Series Global Stage, Dr KK Johan's vast experience in brands and branding will provide invaluable ground to young entrepreneurs to build their business and brands. "Branding is always the main fundamental behind the sustainable business model. The right branding mechanism will significantly boost the young entrepreneurs penetration roadmap by implanting the solid profile within the organizations", Dr KK Johan said.

Alvin Soh, the founder of Brand 21 Asia expressed his appreciation to Dr KK Johan for sharing the same vision in defining the industry branding accreditation standards for the aspiring youth community. "The ever-evolving collaboration is an important milestone towards achieving both parties' strategic objectives in uplifting the emerging young entrepreneurs brand recognition; we will be seeing line ups of branding profiles done in accordance with highly graded accreditation standards which will be certified by The World Brands Foundation. New fold of era, new milestone ahead in branding accreditation. The journey will include trade missions for entrepreneurs as they travel abroad to gain exposure on new trends and developments that can assist them in building their business", Alvin Soh said.

On personal note, special thanks to Ideal Beauty Alliance for sponsoring the D'Fenz sanitizer pack as well as Nilofa Group for sponsoring the signature durian milk to all valuable guests. Datin Heather Lee shared several useful insights about beauty & health with all the guests followed by special gift presentation to both Dr KK Johan and Ms Chew Bee Peng. Not to be forgotten Ms Miranda Merrie Mirie, the GCBL Sabah Chapter President who have presented the CNY hamper to Ms Chew Bee Peng, the CEO of The BrandLaureate. The session is ended with special tour of The BrandLaureate Gallery chaired by Dr KK Johan.

PR Newswire is the News Distribution Partner of 100 Series Global Stage 2022

About Brand 21 Asia

Brand 21 Asia is the community driven organization focusing on educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives. The company is currently having cross functional ecosystems to support and connect diversified business and corporate community; to name a few such as 100 Series Live Pitching, Brand 21 Cultural Pavilion, Brand 21 Cultural Trade Mission and Affluent Luxe World. The company long term directional approach is moving towards establishing a cross functional ecosystem in shaping local entrepreneurship landscape development globally. The value proposition under Brand 21 Asia consist of immediate cross border marketplace that can accelerate emerging young entrepreneurs' penetration route into both China and Europe market.

About Affluent Luxe World

Affluent Luxe World is the new edge online media focusing on personalities interview and brand review. The Affluent Personalities CEO Lounge is located at the O2O marketplace in one of the trafficable shopping mall within Kuala Lumpur. The newly built ecosystem by Brand 21 Asia has to date featured numerous industry remarkable personalities and exceptional brands. The influential life stories cover interesting topics among the successful entrepreneurs particularly highlighting the entrepreneurship journey, wellness and empowerment initiatives. Since its inception in the market, Affluent Luxe World set its footprint across major regions such as Middle East, Europe and Asia.

About The BrandLaureate Awards

The World Brands Foundation TWBF [formerly the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF)] was established in 2005 and is anchored as the foremost world's branding foundation. As a trendsetter for branding with divergence, its primary objectives include the promotion of brands, the heightening of branding practices, and inculcation of first-rate brand culture in assorted areas of expertise. The BrandLaureate, a sobriquet for brand excellence, was instituted to facilitate its vision and mission, simultaneously fulfilling the objectives of TWBF.

SOURCE Brand 21 Media Services

Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTh

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resum

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Earnings Preview: It's Time for 3M to Step Up

    Industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) will release its fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan. 25 in what is likely to prove to be a pivotal year. 3M stock used to command a valuation premium compared to much of the industrial conglomerate sector. Its closest peer is probably Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), as both companies sell across a range of industrial sectors (common end markets include automotive, electronics, materials, and construction).

  • Hungry, Cold Cows in Canada Fuel Rare Buying-Spree of U.S. Corn

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • Sackler-Owned Mundipharma’s Sale of China Unit Said to Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Sackler family’s plan to sell the China assets of its global pharmaceutical company Mundipharma International Ltd. for more than $1 billion has stalled over valuation, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Other

  • Self-driving sensor maker Luminar shares rally on Mercedes-Benz tie-up

    San Francisco (Reuters) -Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving on highways for its next-generation vehicles, Luminar's founder said. Luminar shares surged 18% at $15.89 on Thursday. Luminar said Mercedes-Benz will have 1.5 million shares in Luminar, which will vest over time when certain milestones are met.