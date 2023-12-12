Dec. 2023 to March 2026: Here's a look at how CenterPoint wants to raise customers' bills

EVANSVILLE — In 2026, local CenterPoint customers will be paying nearly 31% more for their total electric bill than they are right now.

Electric rates alone will increase by much more.

The utility filed testimony in its recently announced base rate case, and a bill comparison from Dec. 1, 2023, to March 2026, breaks down the major jump in cost for customers.

For a residential customer using 799 kWh right now, the average bill is $154.02, with all other costs factored in. In 2026, it will be $210.26, a 30.67% increase.

But the comparison of only the energy charge on the bill is where the most staggering increase is found.

The energy charge on a customer's bill for Dec. 1, 2023, is listed at $72.12. In 2026, it's $133.59.

That's an 85% increase.

CenterPoint has long had the highest electric bills in the state, and this latest increase would keep them atop that list.

Customers who are billed at a "transitional" rate will feel an even greater impact by 2026. Those customers are ones who heat their residence with electric, while standard customers primarily heat their homes with natural gas.

According to CenterPoint's filing, this designation includes about 22% of its residential customers base. The rate is no longer open to new customers, but it has remained in place for those who were receiving that rate since the last rate case order was received in 2011 from the state.

"(The rate) was established many years ago to promote electric space heating," the utility states.

Transitional customers currently pay:

Payment Block 1 - 1.96 cents less per kilowatt-hour for the first 1,000 kWh than standard customers,

Block 2 - during the summer, they pay 4.16 cents less than standard customers for all kWh over 1,000 kWh used during the months of June through September

Block 3 - during the winter - they pay 5.43 cents less than standard customers for all kWh over 1,000 kWh used during the months of October through May

Story continues

That translates to these current rates:

Block 1 - $57.64

Block 2 - $3.16

Block 3 - $9.11

In March 2026 those will be:

Block 1 - $112.45, a 95% increase

Block 2 - $8.97, a 183% increase

Block 3 - $34.36, a 277% increase

A transitional customers total bill Dec. 1, 2023, is listed in the filing as $178.48. In March 2026, it will be $241.81, a 35% increase.

This is a part of the slow phase out of the transitional rate. According to the filing from CenterPoint, customers on this rate will be notified of energy efficiency options to help them manage energy usage.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's your 2026 CenterPoint bill if the electric rate increase passes