After a decade of bootstrapping, Octopus Deploy raises $172.5M from Insight Partners

Catherine Shu
·2 min read
A photo of Octopus Deploy&#39;s chief financial officer Sonia Stovell and chief executive officer Paul Stovell
A photo of Octopus Deploy's chief financial officer Sonia Stovell and chief executive officer Paul Stovell

Octopus Deploy's chief financial officer Sonia Stovell and chief executive officer Paul Stovell

Founded almost a decade ago, Octopus Deploy has grown to serve 25,000 organizations, including Microsoft, NASA, Xero, Disney and Stack Overflow, through bootstrapping. Today the company announced its first outside investment. Insight Partners has taken a minority stake in Octopus Deploy for $172.5 million and will help the automated enterprise software deployment company embark on its next stage of growth.

Octopus Deploy was launched after founder and chief executive officer Paul Stovell observed that many software teams were able to set up continuous integration (CI) servers, but struggled to achieve full continuous deployment (CD). Stovell and his wife Sonia Stovell, Octopus Deploy’s chief financial officer, began working on the company as a “nights-and-weekend” project in 2011. By the next year, it had reached profitability. Now Octopus Deploy employs more than 100 people in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Insight Partners works with software companies to scale up their operations. Other portfolio companies in its ScaleUp Network include Pluralsight, Shopify, Twitter, Calm and Qualtrics. Octopus Deploy plans to use its investment to increase its enterprise market share, especially in the United States.

Insight closes $9.5B fund to help support portfolio companies through the pandemic

Stovell told TechCrunch in an email that Octopus Deploy has “declined venture approaches and have been turning away VC firms for years. However, the growth path we’ve been on meant that at some point, it might make sense to bring on an investor.”

“Our largest customer segment was the enterprise, and after consideration, we decided it was the right step to bring on board an investor that understood enterprise go-to-market, scaling up a company, and a partner that understood what the next 5-10 years of growth will look like for Octopus,” he added.

In a press statement, Insight Partners managing director Michael Triplett said, “We routinely talk to our portfolio companies about the products they use or that their customers are using and Octopus Deploy came up over and over. The company has flown under the radar, but when you talk to their customers, they are huge fans. It is clear to us that Octopus is the leader in enterprise deployment automation.”

Melbourne-based CI/CD platform Buildkite gets $28 million AUD Series A led by OpenView

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Woolworths takes controlling stake in data analytics firm for $173 million

    The company said on Tuesday it will increase its shareholding in Quantium for A$223 million ($173.25 million). The deal implies a valuation of A$796 million for Quantium, nearly 20-times the value when it took a 50% stake in 2013. Woolworths, which benefited from COVID-19-induced stockpiling in 2020, had warned in February that sales growth would slow in the months ahead as travel restrictions eased and vaccinations increased.

  • Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar posted its biggest daily advance since December after a U.S. Treasury report hinted that the Biden administration could exert greater pressure on the island’s central bank to allow the currency to appreciate.The local dollar rose 0.5% to close at 28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday didn’t label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”The Taiwan dollar has come under scrutiny as the tech-dependent economy posts a quicker recovery from the pandemic than most of its peers in Asia. Six of the 60 pages in the Treasury report were devoted to Taiwan, more than any other U.S. trading partner, in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy update.The report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%. Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the analysis.While Taiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment. The Taiwan dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, it said, as it urged the U.S. to ease monitoring of trading partners during the Covid pandemic.Held Meetings“Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers Monday, when discussing the Treasury report. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the U.S.”Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang added. The central bank only intervenes when there are concerns about supply and demand in the market, he said.Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar are “a kind of intervention,” Governor Yang had told reporters in late March. For months, the currency could rise more than 1% during the day, only to pare back most of the advance at the close.While the U.S. didn’t label any economy as a currency manipulator, it also acknowledged that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. It insisted that it would maintain pressure on trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The easing of U.S. 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oatly Reveals Growing Losses, Revenue in U.S. IPO Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker that touts the sustainability of its products, filed for a U.S. initial public offering as its losses and sales increase.The Malmo, Sweden-based company in a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. Its existing investors will also sell shares as part of the offering.Oatly reported a $60 million net loss on $421 million revenue in 2020, compared with a loss of $36 million on revenue of $204 million the previous year, according to the filing.Oatly, founded in 1994, said it’s the “world’s original and largest oat milk company.” It also highlighted the sustainability of its products, as younger customer favor items with positive societal and environmental impact.“A liter of Oatly product consumed in place of cow’s milk results in around 80% less greenhouse gas emissions, 79% less land usage and 60% less energy consumption,” the company said in its filing. The company said 92% of generation Z and 90% of millennials -- customers less than 40 years old -- would act in support of a “purposeful brand.”In July, Oatly secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as former Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in the round.In February, Oatly had been exploring a U.S. listing at a value of around $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported.Brother FoundersOatly was started by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oat milk, which was essentially non-existent in the U.S. before Oatly’s entrance, saw a 151% jump in sales in dollar terms at retail outlets during the 52-week period ended March 13, according to NielsenIQ. The plant-based dairy category as a whole rose 20% during the same period. By sales, oat milk is the second-most popular option after almond milk.For More: Oat Milk Shortages Reported Following Delay in New Oatly PlantThe drink’s popularity has led to supply shortages in the U.S. following a delay related to the coronavirus pandemic in the construction of a production facility, Bloomberg News reported last month. Starbucks, which expanded the sale of Oatly products across its 15,000 U.S. cafes on March 2, has said it’s dealing with temporary stock issues.Oatly is an exclusive oat milk provider to Starbucks in the U.S. and China. The company’s investors included Chinese conglomerate China Resources Co., Belgium-based private equity firm Verlinvest and Blackstone Group Inc., among others, according to its filing.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG are leading the offering. Oatly plans to list its shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with funding in sixth paragraph. Verlinvest’s location was corrected in an earlier version of this story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Internet Stocks Face More Pain, Global Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a historic antitrust crackdown on China’s biggest tech companies last week, investors are betting there is more pain ahead.GAM Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management Inc. see more regulatory tightening in China’s clampdown on monopolistic practices, putting pressure on the country’s leading internet stocks over the next few months. The Hang Seng Tech Index, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, has already lost about a quarter of its value from a rout that began mid-February.The shockwaves from Beijing’s bid to quell abuses of information and market dominance among industry leaders have left global investors pondering the prospects of China’s internet firms. The antitrust crackdown has exacerbated a global tech selloff sparked by rising bond yields, as traders forecast tighter liquidity conditions at home and abroad and lower company valuations.“Regulations for China internet companies, especially the big ones, will continue to tighten in 2021,” said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset. “This uncertainty may act as a cap for some companies temporarily.”China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-month long investigation into the e-commerce giant’s market practices, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. Over the past week, more than 30 tech giants issued pledges to obey antitrust laws after Beijing gave them a month to conduct reviews and comply with government guidelines.READ: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden AgeAlibaba shares have slumped 23% in Hong Kong from a peak in October. Food delivery platform Meituan and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which have been on analyst radars for regulatory probes, are down 36% and 18%, respectively, from their peaks earlier this year. By contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is up more than 8% this year despite entering a technical correction in March.Looking ahead, China’s tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. This coincides with some facing delisting threats and sales curbs in the U.S., and others reverberating from a selloff sparked by Archegos Capital Management.Valuations too are serving as a deterrent for investors. Even after its decline, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at about 38 times its 12-month earnings estimates versus the 29 times multiple of its American counterpart.“We have already applied a valuations discount to the whole Chinese internet sector to factor in higher regulation risks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a Zurich-based fund manager at GAM. The $132 billion asset manager has reduced its exposure to the sector in the past few months amid high valuations, she added.The Hang Seng Tech Index was down as much as 1.1% on Monday. Tencent shares fell as much as 1.9% after Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley lowered their target prices on expectations that advertising revenues will take a hit as apparel-brand and online-education providers cut spending.Keep the FaithThat said, Beijing has moved far faster with its antitrust reforms than the U.S. and Europe have in similar efforts. The landmark case against Microsoft Corp.’s alleged software monopoly took more than half a decade of back-and-forth before settling in 2004. Current hearings involving U.S. tech titans from Google to Facebook Inc. span several fronts, multiple cases and plaintiffs, and may not see the inside of a courtroom for years to come.In contrast, Beijing regulators torpedoed Ant’s IPO the month after Ma’s infamous speech, published new rules shortly after intended to curb monopolistic practices across its internet landscape, then launched its probe into Alibaba on Christmas Eve.“Clarity reduces uncertainty, so this is a positive,” said Joshua Crabb, a portfolio manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.That has helped give investors more optimism for the long term. Money managers see the potential for tech companies to boost earnings as digital technologies catch on for everything from e-commerce and entertainment to social media, a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.Meanwhile, mainland traders have kept the faith. They still hold about 6.5% stake in Tencent, the highest in at least three years, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data.“Post this round of regulation scrutiny, we believe the Chinese internet industry will resume healthy growth,” GAM’s Cortesi said.(Updates with performance of Hang Seng Tech Index, Tencent in tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FTSE tumbles as sterling hits $1.40 – live updates

    Asda deal raises competition concerns, says watchdog FTSE 100 falls below 7,000 Pound touches $1.40 on recovery optimism UK intervenes in $40bn Nvidia-Arm deal on national security grounds US market tumble from all-time highs dragged by tech Matthew Lynn: The Brexit exodus will fundamentally reshape our economy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Top Trader Vitol Sees Oil Demand Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects crude demand to come roaring back this year and next as the world emerges from the pandemic.Demand for crude will increase by 7 million to 8 million barrels a day by the end of 2022, up from current levels, and producers will be stretched to meet that surge, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in an interview.“We will need all eight cylinders to get through 2022,” Hardy said. “We believe $70 to $75 a barrel is an entirely sensible outcome for the third quarter,” he said, making a rare specific call on oil prices.It’s a bullish call for a solid recovery in global petroleum use after the pandemic caused demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline to collapse. Vitol handled more than 7 million barrels of crude and products a day in 2020, giving it keen insight into fluctuations in global supplies and demand.Global oil demand remains about 3.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels, Hardy said. Consumption should rebound by year-end as Covid-19 vaccines continue to be rolled out, lockdowns are lifted and travel for leisure and business resumes.“The gap is slowly closing as economies reopen and Eastern growth takes us higher,” Hardy said. Still, he cautioned that a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India and other virus hotspots could derail the recovery.Hardy sees demand for jet fuel continuing to lag a rebound in other petroleum products, with demand still expected to be about 1.5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels by year-end. The shortfall in aviation fuel consumption will be offset by a similar sized 1.5-million-barrel a day increase in use for other oil products, such as petrochemicals used in plastics, Hardy said.Storage GlutOil traders and producers rushed to fill up tanks on land and at sea a year ago as the pandemic and government-imposed lockdowns crimped demand. The price of a key U.S. oil benchmark briefly traded below zero as there was nowhere to store the excess oil. This week, West Texas Intermediate futures are trading at around $64 a barrel.Energy traders made huge gains last year storing cheap crude in tanks or ships they owned or leased and selling forward futures contracts at higher prices. Vitol earned around $3 billion in profit in 2020, according to people familiar with its accounts, the best financial result in its history. The closely-held company doesn’t disclose its annual earnings.Hardy said more than half of the 1 billion barrels of excess oil stocks squirreled away in response to the market collapse in 2020 have already been drained. The excess inventory draw downs should be largely completed by the end of the third quarter of this year, even with planned production increases by OPEC. About 2 million barrels a day are currently being drawn down and that pace will continue through June, July and August, according to Hardy.After collapsing a year-ago, crude has roared back amid a recovery in Asia, positive vaccine news and the lifting of lockdowns in some countries. International benchmark Brent has gained about 30% in 2021 as investors bet the re-openings will stoke consumption and keep draining inventories.Call on OPECHardy said the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will have to step up production to meet the expected increase in demand even with “leakage” from U.S.-sanctioned Iran contributing about 1.5 million barrels a day of supply.“That’s going to come from OPEC because there is no other massive expansion coming because there is generally capital discipline across the West,” Hardy said, suggesting hobbled U.S. shale production won’t be able to significantly respond.OPEC+ has decided to revive just over 2 million barrels a day of the 8 million barrels of production it’s been keeping offline. The supply will be returned in stages over the three months to July. The producer group is discussing downgrading next week’s full-scale ministerial meeting, delegates said, a signal the coalition may stick with plans to gradually revive oil production.“OPEC will be in charge for the second half of the year,” Hardy said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bank of England to consider digital money plan

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Raymond James: 2 Chip Giants to Buy Now (And 1 to Avoid)

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips. The global semiconductor chip market was valued at over $513 billion in 2019, and despite the worst the pandemic could do, the chip sector rose to $726 billion in 2020. It’s a market based on a near-limitless customer base; it’s estimated that 2.5 billion people own at least one smartphone. That’s 1 in 3 of the total world population, enough to ensure that demand for semiconductor chips will never slacken. And with that background, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso sees two chip giant poised to make gains this year – but one that investors should avoid. Let's take a closer look. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) The first chip stock we’ll look at, AMD, is consistently ranked among the top 20 largest chip makers – by sales – globally. The company held the fifteenth spot last year, with $9.76 billion in total revenues. That top line was up 45% from 2019, when AMD was ranked eighteenth. AMD’s position in the industry is based on its high-quality products, including microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, and graphics processors. AMD’s Ryzen Mobile 4000 chip was the first 7nm x86 processor on the market. The chip company showed a solid second half in 2020, with revenues in Q3 and Q4 rapidly recovering the 1H20 dip and rising above 2019 level. Earnings in Q4 skyrocketed, growing from Q3’s 32 cents per share to an impressive $1.45 per share. For all of 2020, earnings came in at $2.06, compared to 30 cents for 2019. The strong second half pushed the full-year revenue to a company record, on the strength of expanding demand in the PC, gaming, and data center markets. AMD’s prospects have attracted Raymond James’ Chris Caso, who compares the company favorably to competitor Intel. “We are using the pullback since the start of the year to get involved with AMD, which we expect to be a secular winner due to what we believe to be a durable technical advantage vs. Intel. We think the stock’s pullback has been driven by improved sentiment that Intel will solve their manufacturing challenges, which will reverse AMD’s successes. We’re taking the other side of that view," the 5-star analyst noted. Caso continued, "Nowthat Intel has committed to internal manufacturing, we think it’s unlikely that Intel ever regains a transistor advantage vs. AMD, and the current roadmaps ensure an advantage for AMD/TSMC through at least 2024. In the meantime, we think Street numbers are too low for both server and consoles, putting our base case 2022 EPS estimate of $2.81 12% ahead of the Street, with an upside case to about $3.00." In line with this outlook, Caso initiated coverage of AMD with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and $100 price target to suggest a 23% one-year upside potential. (To watch Caso’s track record, click here) The Raymond James view is no bullish outlier; AMD has 13 positive reviews on record. These are partly balanced by 5 Holds and 1 Sell, making the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The share are selling for $81.11, and their $104.44 average price target implies an upside of ~29% for the next 12 months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next up, Nvidia, is another of the chip industry’s giants. Like AMD, Nvidia is slowly rising in the rankings; going by total sales, the company was rated number 10 in 2019 – and number 8 in 2020. Nvidia’s sales last year totaled more than $16 billion, a gain of 53% year-over-year. Nvidia rode to its success on the combination of memory chips – which have a strong market in the data center segment – and graphics processors – which are popular among both hardcore gamers and professional graphic designers. For the most recent quarter, Q4 of fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, Nvidia reported $5 billion in revenue, a company record, and a 61% gain from the year before. EPS rose from $1.53 in the prior Q4 to $2.31 in the current print, a gain of 51%. Full year numbers were strong; the $16.68 billion at the top line was a record, and the EPS, at $6.90, was 53% higher than the previous year. Company management noted the strength of the data center segment, but also pointed out that Nvidia has a growing AI business. The company makes between 5% and 10% of its total sales in the automotive market, and more than half of that is AI-related, in the autonomous vehicle niche. Raymond James’ Chris Caso notes this, too, in his report upgrading his stance on NVDA. “Our call is not really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time. Our call rather is meant to express our conviction in both the short and long term. In the short term, we think NVDA results will be more dependent on supply than demand given widespread shortages – and we do expect incremental supply as the year progresses…. Our longer term conviction is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots on goal than anyone else in our coverage, and their success in AI has earned them a permanent seat at the table in both hyperscale and enterprise compute,” Caso opined. Caso bumps his stance up from Outperform to Strong Buy, and sets a price target of $750. At current levels, this indicates room for a 17% one-year upside. NVDA’s strong share appreciation over the past 12 months (115%) has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $614.47, with an average target of $670.20 suggesting room for 9% growth. Nonetheless, the stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and 4 Hold given in recent weeks. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks) Intel Corporation (INTC) The third stock we’re looking at, Intel, is the one that Raymond James says to avoid. This may seem counterintuitive; Intel is, by sales, the world’s largest semiconductor chip maker, with more than $77 billion in annual revenue last year and a leading position in a $720+ billion market. So why does Caso advise caution here? “Intel’s stock has risen of late due to optimism that new leadership from their very capable new CEO will allow them to turn around their manufacturing issues and return to their former dominance. Our Underperform rating reflects not just the risk that Intel won’t reach that goal, but also the pain they will likely endure in pursuit of that goal in terms of capex, lost market share, and a shifting landscape in datacenter that will make the industry less dependent on Intel," Caso explained. The analyst added, "In addition, we’re concerned that demand in the PC market, on which Intel remains highly dependent, has been significantly pulled forward due to the pandemic, and expect an eventual mean reversion – which may unfortunately occur just as Intel needs to ramp investment.” Caso, as noted, rates INTC an Underperform (i.e. Sell), and does not put a price target on it. All in all, the market’s current view on INTC is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 10 Holds, and 8 Sells. Meanwhile, the $67.68 price target suggests a modest upside potential of nearly 6%. (See INTC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good chip ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Want more money for retirement without a lot of effort? Ask your company about this perk

    Who doesn’t want a little extra ‘free’ money in their retirement accounts? If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), ask your company’s human resources department if there is a company match — then make sure you’re contributing at least as much as you need to take advantage of it. With an employer match, the company is contributing up to a percentage of what the employee puts into her employer-sponsored retirement plan.

  • GameStop shares soar after CEO departure news, 'RoaringKitty' doubles stake

    GameStop shares were on a tear early Monday, as Kieth "RoaringKitty" Gill announced he was doubling his stake in the firm and CEO George Sherman said he is stepping down.

  • Dogecoin at $50 Billion Makes It Bigger Than Ford and Kraft

    (Bloomberg) -- For a cryptocurrency created as a joke, Dogecoin now finds itself in some serious company.After a 400% rally in the past week, the total value of all circulating Dogecoins in the world is about $50 billion, according to data provider CoinMarketCap.com.That makes it bigger than the market cap of Ford Motor Co. and Kraft Heinz Co. -- and nearly equal to Twitter Inc., the platform where Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have promoted the Shiba Inu-themed meme coin.No one thinks these blue-chip stocks are all that comparable to Dogecoin, a fringe asset with no real purpose beyond being a joke on social media. But the similarity of their market values underscores the boom in cryptocurrencies that’s taken Wall Street by storm.Plumber Buying Doge Shows Retail Investors’ Power in CryptoIt’s all part of the dizzying trajectory for Dogecoin, which has delighted followers of so-called alt coins, but dismayed some crypto enthusiasts who worry that it’s only adding to volatility and detracting from its more useful endeavors, like decentralized finance.Dogecoin prices climbing once again, with fans rallying behind the #DogeDay hashtag to celebrate April 20, or 4/20, known in cannabis culture as a day for smoking marijuana. Prices were trading just below 40 cents, according to CoinGecko.com.Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies have been mired in a slump as euphoria from Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing wears off. Bitcoin, the world’s largest token, has fallen for five straight days, back to $55,000.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Stock Fell After Treadmill Warning. Wall Street Sees a Chance to Buy.

    The exercise equipment maker says a regulatory warning about its treadmills was inaccurate. Wall Street analysts remain positive about the outlook.

  • High-momentum stocks have been losing steam and this could signal a market top

    High-momentum stocks, which are risky at any time of the market cycle, are particularly so in the weeks prior to a bull market top. Stocks that are riding a wave of momentum do not crest in unison with the broad market averages. This is why momentum stocks’ recent behavior is potentially worrisome.

  • Tumbling mortgage rates help put Americans in a borrowing mood

    A mortgage slump is showing signs of a turnaround thanks to the lowest rates since March.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.