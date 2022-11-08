U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,807.25
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,818.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,982.25
    -32.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.60
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.46
    -0.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -9.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7330
    +0.1580 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,830.39
    -824.86 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.91
    -26.83 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Decanter Market to grow by USD 110.45 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decanter market is expected to grow by USD 110.45 million during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decanter Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decanter Market 2022-2026

The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products, and rising popularity of wine, whiskey, and other spirits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing might hamper the market growth.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Material

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the
positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decanter market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the decanter market growth during the next few years.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights

Competition among vendors operating in the global decanter market is high. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. In addition, vendors are focusing on inorganic growth in the market through merger and acquisition (M&A) of product-based companies.

Moreover, to leverage market opportunities, the companies operating in the global decanter market also focus on various other growth strategies, such as distribution agreements. These growth strategies have also allowed them to build a strong customer base and enhance their geographic reach globally.

  • Be Fun LLC

  • Bormioli Luigi Spa

  • Fiskars Group

  • Godinger Silver Art Co.

  • Lenox Corp.

  • Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini

  • Prestige Decanters

  • Ravenscroft Crystal

  • Royal Selangor International

  • Saverglass SAS

  • Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

  • Wine Enthusiast Co.

  • ZALTO Glas GMBH

  • Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their
product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist decanter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the decanter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the decanter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decanter market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:
Self-Heating Instant Hot Pot Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating instant hot pot market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating food packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Decanter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

$110.45 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.8

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Be Fun LLC, Bormioli Luigi Spa, Fiskars Group, Godinger Silver Art Co., Lenox Corp., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Prestige Decanters, Ravenscroft Crystal, Royal Selangor International, Saverglass SAS, Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Wine Enthusiast Co., ZALTO Glas GMBH, and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bormioli Luigi Spa

  • 10.4 Fiskars Group

  • 10.5 Godinger Silver Art Co.

  • 10.6 Lenox Corp.

  • 10.7 Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini

  • 10.8 Ravenscroft Crystal

  • 10.9 Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

  • 10.10 Wine Enthusiast Co.

  • 10.11 ZALTO Glas GMBH

  • 10.12 Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Decanter Market 2022-2026
Global Decanter Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decanter-market-to-grow-by-usd-110-45-mn-by-2026--segmentation-by-materials-and-geography---technavio-301668972.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Natural Gas Stocks Soar On Chilly Forecast

    A particularly cold winter could force demand much higher, because natural gas is used for heating and electricity.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Why Peabody Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Peabody (NYSE: BTU) popped 11% on Monday after the coal miner called off its merger talks with Coronado Global Resources. The two companies agreed to end their plans to form a global coal empire by combining their assets in the U.S. and Australia. Peabody has mining operations in multiple U.S. states and Australia.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • US Supreme Court Throws Out Bristol Myers Appeal On Cancer-Drug Related Patent With Gilead

    The U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal made by rebuffed efforts made by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Kite Pharma Inc over Yescarts, a lymphoma drug. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in a federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology the institute licenses to Juno. A jury awarded the plaintiffs $778 mi

  • Ford's EV guru Field talks bottlenecks and opportunities

    An inadequate charging network and insufficient access to battery raw materials are critical bottlenecks that could shackle demand for electric vehicles, according to Ford Motor Co's chief electrification executive on Monday. "Infrastructure is the biggest thing that really has to be nailed for widespread adoption" of EVs, Doug Field said at an EV conference in London. "A lot of coordination is going to be required to get the right levels of compatibility, capability, reliability in that charging network so people just don't have to worry about it."

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance.

  • Top Research Reports for Merck, ConocoPhillips & Adobe

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

  • China's super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows

    China's super-rich saw their wealth tumble by the most in over two decades this year, as the Russia-Ukraine war, Beijing's zero-COVID measures and falling mainland and Hong Kong stock markets pummelled fortunes, an annual rich list said on Tuesday. The Hurun Rich list, which ranks China's wealthiest people with a minimum net worth of 5 billion yuan ($692 million), said only 1,305 people made the mark this year, down 11% from last year. "This year has seen the biggest fall in the Hurun China Rich List of the last 24 years," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of research firm Hurun Report which compiles the list.

  • Diamondback quarterly profit beats market estimates on higher crude prices

    Energy companies are posting strong profits as crude and natural gas prices have soared following Western sanctions against major exporter Russia and OPEC+'s decision to tighten an already squeezed global supply. Diamondback's average unhedged realized price for oil, however, rose to $89.79 per barrel in the reported quarter, up from $68.27 per barrel a year earlier. Last month, Diamondback said it will buy all leasehold interest and related assets of FireBird Energy LLC for $1.6 billion in cash and stock.

  • Bayer Profit Boosted by Demand for Seeds and Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG posted earnings that narrowly topped estimates amid sustained demand for agricultural seeds and chemicals including the controversial weedkiller Roundup.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Honeywell International, General Electric and 3M Company

    Honeywell International, General Electric and 3M Company have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.