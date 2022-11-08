Decanter Market to grow by USD 110.45 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decanter market is expected to grow by USD 110.45 million during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products, and rising popularity of wine, whiskey, and other spirits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing might hamper the market growth.
Decanter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Material
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the
positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.
Decanter Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decanter market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the decanter market growth during the next few years.
Decanter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights
Competition among vendors operating in the global decanter market is high. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. In addition, vendors are focusing on inorganic growth in the market through merger and acquisition (M&A) of product-based companies.
Moreover, to leverage market opportunities, the companies operating in the global decanter market also focus on various other growth strategies, such as distribution agreements. These growth strategies have also allowed them to build a strong customer base and enhance their geographic reach globally.
Be Fun LLC
Bormioli Luigi Spa
Fiskars Group
Godinger Silver Art Co.
Lenox Corp.
Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini
Prestige Decanters
Ravenscroft Crystal
Royal Selangor International
Saverglass SAS
Tiroler Glashutte GmbH
Wine Enthusiast Co.
ZALTO Glas GMBH
Zwiesel Kristallglas AG
To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their
product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Decanter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist decanter market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the decanter market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the decanter market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decanter market vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.
Related Reports:
Self-Heating Instant Hot Pot Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating instant hot pot market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Self-Heating Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating food packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Decanter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%
Market growth 2022-2026
$110.45 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.8
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 28%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Be Fun LLC, Bormioli Luigi Spa, Fiskars Group, Godinger Silver Art Co., Lenox Corp., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Prestige Decanters, Ravenscroft Crystal, Royal Selangor International, Saverglass SAS, Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Wine Enthusiast Co., ZALTO Glas GMBH, and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Material
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Material
5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Material
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bormioli Luigi Spa
10.4 Fiskars Group
10.5 Godinger Silver Art Co.
10.6 Lenox Corp.
10.7 Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini
10.8 Ravenscroft Crystal
10.9 Tiroler Glashutte GmbH
10.10 Wine Enthusiast Co.
10.11 ZALTO Glas GMBH
10.12 Zwiesel Kristallglas AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decanter-market-to-grow-by-usd-110-45-mn-by-2026--segmentation-by-materials-and-geography---technavio-301668972.html
SOURCE Technavio