Decanter Market to grow by USD 110.45 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decanter market is expected to grow by USD 110.45 million during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products, and rising popularity of wine, whiskey, and other spirits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing might hamper the market growth.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Geography

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decanter market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the decanter market growth during the next few years.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights

Competition among vendors operating in the global decanter market is high. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. In addition, vendors are focusing on inorganic growth in the market through merger and acquisition (M&A) of product-based companies.

Moreover, to leverage market opportunities, the companies operating in the global decanter market also focus on various other growth strategies, such as distribution agreements. These growth strategies have also allowed them to build a strong customer base and enhance their geographic reach globally.

Be Fun LLC

Bormioli Luigi Spa

Fiskars Group

Godinger Silver Art Co.

Lenox Corp.

Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini

Prestige Decanters

Ravenscroft Crystal

Royal Selangor International

Saverglass SAS

Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Wine Enthusiast Co.

ZALTO Glas GMBH

Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist decanter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decanter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decanter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decanter market vendors

Decanter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $110.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.8 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Be Fun LLC, Bormioli Luigi Spa, Fiskars Group, Godinger Silver Art Co., Lenox Corp., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Prestige Decanters, Ravenscroft Crystal, Royal Selangor International, Saverglass SAS, Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Wine Enthusiast Co., ZALTO Glas GMBH, and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

