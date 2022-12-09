U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.69
    -3.82 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,688.44
    -93.04 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.10
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.28
    -12.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.61
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.47 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4710
    -0.1590 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,156.42
    -91.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain Research Study 2022: Opportunities in Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Offset Credits, Agrivoltaics, and Container-based Greenhouses

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service provides qualitative analyses of drivers of decarbonizing the agriculture and nutrition value chain.

The research analyzes the impact of different types of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the value chain and highlights the reduction initiatives and targets of stakeholders across the food and beverage value chain.

It explores the key industry drivers for decarbonization and includes an in-depth analysis of trends, providing insights into measures that can lead to a lower carbon footprint across the value chain.

The regional markets in the scope of the research include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Regional decarbonization trends have been included in the research study.

The research service also highlights the stakeholder ecosystem and the role and influence of each participant in the decarbonization of the agriculture and nutrition value chain.

Perspective on the leaders in the food and beverage decarbonization strategy have been entailed along with top the 20 players classified based on their GHG emissions reduction targets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

  • Research Scope

  • Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain Overview

  • Decarbonizing the Agriculture and Nutrition Value Chain

  • Top 20 F&B Producer Highlights - Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emission Reduction Targets

  • Key Trends

  • F&B Companies' Decarbonization Gaps and Challenges

  • F&B Leaders and Laggards in Decarbonization

  • Top Predictions for 2023

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Industry Trends

  • Achieving Carbon Neutrality

  • Decarbonizing the Value Chain

  • GHG Emissions from Agriculture - Global

  • GHG Emissions from Agriculture - European Union and Russia

  • GHG Emissions from Agriculture - United States and Brazil

  • GHG Emissions from Agriculture - China and India

  • GHG Emissions from Agriculture - Rest of World

  • GHG Emissions by Major Food/Crop Category

  • Decarbonizing through Dietary Changes

  • Top 20 F&B Producer Highlights - Scope 1 and 2 GHG Emission Reduction Targets

  • Focus on What is Controllable - Decarbonizing Processed Food Production

  • Focus on What is Controllable - Measures to Directly Impact GHG Emissions

  • Regenerative farming is a 6-principle concept that focuses on soil rehabilitation to enable carbon sequestration. In the last few years, large corporations have announced initiatives to promote regenerative farming practices.

  • Further research shows that durum wheat growers who rotate in pulse crops every other year will emit less GHG than those who do not. The same phenomenon is expected to apply to current oilseed farmers.

  • Food and Energy Security

  • Stakeholder Ecosystem

  • Stakeholder Ecosystem - Primary Stakeholders

  • Stakeholder Ecosystem - Technology Providers

  • Stakeholder Ecosystem - Integrators and Solution Providers

4. Growth Opportunities by Region

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • North America

  • Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Offset Credits

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Agrivoltaics

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Container-based Greenhouses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te8zkb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decarbonizing-the-agriculture-and-nutrition-value-chain-research-study-2022-opportunities-in-regenerative-agriculture-carbon-offset-credits-agrivoltaics-and-container-based-greenhouses-301699304.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Rallies to Its 200-day Moving Average Line: Now What?

    Shares of Nvidia are testing its 200-day moving average line. In the daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that the shares have made a recovery from a low in early October. Prices closed above the 50-day moving average line by the end of October and the slope of this shorter average turned positive in early November.

  • Tesla, GM facing 'a nightmare' in China, analyst says

    As mainland China backs away from its zero-COVID policy and loosens restrictions, business optimism and a slight return to normalcy are welcome changes for citizens and investors.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 52? Yes, If You Do This

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on strategy for reducing headcount

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, who has struck an upbeat tone on the economy in recent interviews, recently discussed the Charlotte-based bank's strategy for adjusting its headcount, which it is currently looking to do.

  • Key Canada-U.S. oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. refiners' supplies, exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil-refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday. It was shut late Wednesday after a breach spewed more than 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, making it the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade.

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks Drift With Wall Street on Hold Before Fed: Markets WrapMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up Whi

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Women sue Elon Musk’s Twitter, alleging discriminatory layoffs

    Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.