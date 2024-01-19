Decatur council turns its focus to public relations

Jan. 19—Red Sage's contract with the city for the continuation of the Positively Decatur campaign is up for renewal Monday, at a cost of more than $14,000 per month, and the agenda item is spurring discussions among councilmen about whether they should hire a communications specialist.

Positively Decatur, which includes a website, social media accounts and ads on social media, began in 2022 with a goal of increasing positive perceptions and awareness of Decatur to residents and prospective residents.

However, criticism of the city for communication breakdowns following the fatal Sept. 29 police shooting of Steve Perkins has some councilmen thinking the city needs a public relations employee.

"Seeing some of the communications over the past few months, it would help to have somebody help communicate and coordinate for the city's departments," councilman Kyle Pike said.

Pike said improved leadership could have also helped with the communication breakdowns.

Councilman Carlton McMasters said he was against filling the vacancy left when Communications Specialist Emme Stewart left the city in 2022, but he changed his mind.

"Looking back over the last year, it would behoove us of having someone capable of communicating any and all things for the city," McMasters said. "It's my thought you can't over-communicate."

McMasters said there have been some instances where the city struggled with communications to the public.

"We need to be able to tell people what's going on in the city," McMasters said. "We had someone ask me, 'Do y'all salt roads?' I know, but does Joe Q Public know that? Because we haven't said. There are tons of reasons just to keep our citizens better informed."

The city is also paying Steve Garner's Do It with You Marketing company $1,300 a month, or $15,600 a year, to handle its social media posts.

"We wouldn't need (a private contractor) doing the city's social media posts if we have a communications person," McMasters said.

Pike agreed, adding social media promotion would fall under a city communications person.

McMasters attended the Leadership Alabama conference last week and said his biggest takeaway was the need for "communication, communication, communication" for the city.

He pointed out Decatur is one of the state's 10 largest cities, "and, to my knowledge, we're the only Big 10 city that lacks a communications director."

Mayor Tab Bowling said he agrees the city needs a communications specialist, but he thinks the city could hire an outside public relations firm to handle these duties and issues.

Council President Jacob Ladner said he's willing to talk about filling the communications specialist position, but he would prefer instead to hire an outside PR firm.

"I would always lean toward a third-party company," Ladner said. "It just makes thing easier, and hiring a person can end up costing more."

Ellen Didier, founder and president of Red Sage, disagreed with the mayor and Ladner. She said the city needs an in-house communications person. She said Stewart was particularly helpful in finding content Red Sage could use during the first year of the Positively Decatur campaign.

"When our clients, regardless if it's a city or a company, have a communications director, he or she can offer that inside view we need," Didier said. "He or she helps us do our job well, let's us know what the city's priorities are and gathers content. Emme was helping with the logistics involved in setting up different events or stories."

Councilman Billy Jackson said he doesn't think the city needs a communications specialist "when we have a chance to communicate directly with the public ourselves."

Jackson said the council members and mayor should talk directly with the public on the issues. As examples, he said he meets regularly with District 1 constituents and McMasters writes a weekly Facebook post.

Positively Decatur

Didier said the Positively Decatur campaign has a lot of positive feedback locally and in north Alabama. It got 83,000 views from January through October in 2023. The campaign has 11,700 followers in social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

"I know my contacts in Huntsville said they see the ad (promoting Decatur) a good bit," she said.

Didier said the purpose of the campaign was not only changing the local outlook but also helping increase residential growth with recruitment. They added a page, "Why live in Decatur, Alabama?" It was the most viewed in August through October on the Positively Decatur website, she said.

"The follower accounts have grown considerably," Didier said. "And we had over 2.6 million impressions on ads." The social media ads promote Decatur.

Under Red Sage's new contract, the monthly fee would jump from $10,120.50 to $14,225, a 40% increase.

Didier said the fee increased for several reasons. First, the videos did so well that they want more video content for more stories.

She said the fee went down last year because Garner's company was handling the social content, but now that portion of the work is coming back to Red Sage.

The council majority said they still think Positively Decatur continues to be a good investment, whether or not a PR person is hired.

"A lot of cities have a positive story-telling initiative, and I think it's good to tell the positive stories about the people and the fabric that makes up Decatur," McMasters said.

He said that sometimes positive stories are lost in the day-to-day news cycle of the traditional media of newspapers and TV.

"There are all kinds of things they (Red Sage) picked up (in Positively Decatur) that may not be a Decatur Daily story but it's a neat story," McMasters said.

Pike said he thinks Red Sage has done a good job with the Positively Decatur campaign.

"Every time I've reached out to them, they've been very responsive," Pike said. "They've done a great job with the content creation. They added more videos to the campaign."

Pike said the feedback he gets is that "people really like the video quality, and they enjoy the stories."

Jackson called the spending on Positively Decatur a "colossal waste." He noted that the Facebook page only has 9,500 followers. He said most of the posts are links to The Decatur Daily and local TV stations' stories that "a high school student could post."

He said the Red Sage campaign is an example of continued overspending by the city.

"I don't understand why we would spend money so recklessly," Jackson said.

