U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,639.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,562.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,943.00
    +18.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,159.70
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.91
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,326.80
    +1,124.56 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.95
    +33.83 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

The December 17 draw will offer a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 11 Maxmillions

1 Maxmillions was won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 1 Maxmillions ($1 million each) was won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selection sold in Québec. The Friday, December 17 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $81 million, including a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 11 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c2928.html

Recommended Stories