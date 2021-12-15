The December 17 draw will offer a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 11 Maxmillions

1 Maxmillions was won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 1 Maxmillions ($1 million each) was won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selection sold in Québec. The Friday, December 17 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $81 million, including a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 11 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

