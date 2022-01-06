December jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

The U.S. economy likely ended 2021 with a month of solid job growth, as hiring picked up before the latest surge in Omicron-related infections meaningfully impacted the labor market.

The Labor Department is set to release its December jobs report Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Non-farm payrolls: +444,000 expected vs. +210,000 in November

Unemployment rate: 4.1% expected vs. 4.2% in November

Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: 0.4% expected vs. 0.3% in November

Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: 4.2% expected. vs. 4.8% in November

The labor market likely saw 12 consecutive months of job growth in December. Specifically, consensus economists expect that December payrolls increased by over 400,000, or more than double the tally from November, when a slowdown in service-sector hiring had weighed on overall employment growth.

"Job gains in leisure and hospitality and education slowed significantly in November as rebounding Delta cases suppressed jobs growth," Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor senior economist, said in an email. "Weaker growth in COVID-sensitive sectors will likely have continued in December as the resurgent Delta wave gave way to the new Omicron wave."

Others suggested that notable Omicron-related impacts to the monthly labor market data are unlikely to appear until at least the January report. The Labor Department collects data for the monthly jobs reports during the week including the 12th of the month, which may have been too early to capture disturbances from the Omicron variant discovered in the U.S. in late November.

"Thought Omicron-related disruptions present some downside risk, they are more likely to be evident in the January employment report," Deutsche Bank economists led by Brett Ryan wrote in a note. "For example, the four-week average of initial jobless claims declined by a little over 24% between the November and December employment survey periods ... This was the largest month-over-month decline since August 2020 (-28%), when private payrolls increased by over 1 million."

And indeed, heading into the December jobs report, other economic data have been upbeat in registering the labor market's momentum. During the survey week for the monthly jobs report, weekly jobless claims came in just above 200,000 — or at a level below the 2019 weekly average from before the pandemic. And ADP reported on Wednesday that private-sector employers added back 807,000 jobs in December, coming in at nearly double the consensus expectation and marking the biggest rise since May.

But even as jobs return, churn has increased in the labor market beneath the surface, adding pressure to employers looking to bring on and retain workers. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November.

And as competition for workers increased, so too have wages. Average hourly wages are expected to accelerate to a 0.4% month-over-month clip in December, while retreating slightly from November's 4.8% rate on a year-over-year basis. These still-elevated wage increases have also added fuel to concerns about inflation during the recovery.

But despite heightened demand for workers, labor force participation remains below pre-pandemic levels, reflecting ongoing disruptions related to the virus. As of November, the civilian labor force was still down by about 2.4 million participants compared to levels from February 2020. And though the labor force participation rate ticked up slightly more than anticipated in November to reach 61.8% that remained well below the 63.3% from February 2020.

"Omicron is making the supply-side more difficult. The key number to look at ... is labor force participation — we need to see labor force participation go up," Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens' College at Cambridge University and Allianz Chief Economic Adviser, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. "That is probably the most important metric tomorrow, followed by wages, followed by job creation. So the hope is labor force participation continues to edge up as it did last month. But I worry that Omicron is not going to impact demand as much as it's going to impact supply."

This post will be updated with the results of the December jobs report Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

