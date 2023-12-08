December Autos Alert: 8 Cars With the Best Financing and Cash-Back Deals

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

It’s beginning to look like savings for many car manufacturers. All throughout December, car shoppers will find incredible incentives across the biggest car brands, including 0% financing and cash allowances.

In alphabetical order, check out these eight cars with the best financing and cash back deals.

Dodge Charger

There are a few financial incentives in store for buyers shopping for the 2023 Dodge Charger SXT RWD.

According to the Dodge website, well-qualified buyers are eligible for 0% APR financing for 72 months through Chrysler Capital. This offer is available now through January 2, 2024. Additionally, the 2023 Dodge Charger SXT RWD qualifies for a $2,000 retail cash bonus.

Dodge Durango

The 2023 Dodge Durango GT RWD is also offering car shoppers a hefty cash back incentive this month.

This $3,250 cash allowance is a combined amount of $2,500 in National Retail Consumer Cash 23CP1 and $750 in Chrysler Capital Bonus Cash.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai has several financing opportunities available for car shoppers this holiday season.

One featured financing offer is 0% APR for the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SE. According to the Hyundai website, financing is available for up to 60 months with no payment for 90 days. Buyers also have the option to customize their payment. This offer ends on January 2, 2024.

Hyundai Tucson

If you’re in the market for a 2024 vehicle with affordable financing, you’re in luck. The 2024 Hyundai Tucson SE has a featured finance offer of 0% APR.

Similar to the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SE, this offer provides financing for up to 60 months with no payment for 90 days and the opportunity to customize the payment. This offer ends on January 2, 2024.

Mazda CX-5

Car shoppers should explore the purchase offer available on the 2024 Mazda CX-5. According to the Mazda website, this offer is 0% APR for up to 60 months and no payments for 90 days.

For both offers, it is important to note the offer ends January 2, 2024, and the buyer must take delivery prior to the expiration of the offer. Additionally, the fine print notes the offer is only available on participating Mazda Dealers’ current inventory, which is subject to availability.

Nissan Altima

Several Nissan vehicles are enjoying low APR deals. The 2024 Nissan Altima, as listed on Nissan’s website, has a 0% APR financing offer for 36 months. This offer ends on January 2, 2024.

An additional cash offer of $500 NMAC Loyalty Cash is also available for current Nissan owners and/or lessees — proof of eligibility is required.

Nissan Titan

Both the 2023 Nissan Titan and and the 2023 Nissan Titan XD have a 0.0% APR financing offer for 60 months. The offer for each car model ends on January 2, 2024.

Car shoppers planning to buy either Nissan model are also eligible for up to $2,000 total savings. This amount is a combination of $1,500 NMAC Loyalty Cash and $500 NMAC Special APR Cash.

Subaru Solterra

The financing offer on the 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium is one car shoppers should not pass up. Now through January 2, 2024, the Subaru website notes qualifying buyers receive 0% APR financing for 72 months.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: December Autos Alert: 8 Cars With the Best Financing and Cash-Back Deals