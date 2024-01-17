December retail sales top estimates to cap strong 2023

December retail sales out Wednesday showed US consumer spending continued to prove resilient to round out 2023, pushing back against fears economic growth stalled in the year's final months.

Retail sales grew 0.6% in December, according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.4% increase, according to Bloomberg data. November retail sales previously posted a surprise 0.3% increase.

December sales excluding auto and gas increased by 0.6% compared to estimates for a 0.3% increase.

Nine of the 13 categories highlighted in the release saw increases from a month ago.

Sales for clothing and clothing accessories, as well as nonstore retailers, increased 1.5%. Meanwhile, sales at health and personal stores care dipped 1.4%, while sales at gasoline stations fell 1.3%.

For the full year, retail sales excluding auto and gas increased 4.9%. Sales at food services and drinking places rose 11.3% for the year, pacing the gains, while spending at gasoline stations declined 11.5% as gasoline prices dipped lower throughout 2023.

The December report was expected to be closely watched by investors looking for signs of a "soft landing" in the US economy where inflation cools to the Fed's targeted 2% rate without an extreme downturn in economic activity.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month strong economic growth is "not itself a problem" in the central bank's fight against inflation, noting in December it only poses a dilemma if "it makes it difficult to achieve our goals."

Inflation, for its part, increased more than expected in December. Consumer prices rose 3.4% over the prior year in December, up from a 3.1% increase in November.

This is breaking news, more to come...

