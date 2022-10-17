U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.62
    +97.55 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,177.66
    +542.83 (+1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,681.77
    +360.38 (+3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.98
    +53.57 (+3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.86
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.59 (+3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    -0.0530 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0249 (+2.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7360
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,554.79
    +398.66 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +9.11 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

Decent Adds One Medical, Doubling its Direct Primary Care Network for Texas Small Businesses

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decent, Inc., an Austin-based PEO providing small businesses affordable benefits, payroll, and human resource solutions, has doubled its network of direct primary care providers through a new partnership with One Medical. It means Decent members can now enroll in health plans that feature unlimited visits at One Medical's Texas offices at no cost to them* – while saving more than 35 percent on their health insurance costs.

Benefits and HR solutions company, Decent, now offers One Medical as an in-network primary care provider for its exclusive Texas small business health plans.
Benefits and HR solutions company, Decent, now offers One Medical as an in-network primary care provider for its exclusive Texas small business health plans.

Direct primary care, or DPC, is a membership model of primary care that removes the need for claims and other administrative work tied to traditional health insurance's fee-for-service structure. DPC is the cornerstone of Decent's innovative approach to fixing healthcare for their small business clients.

"We believe the best type of healthcare is where nothing gets in the way between the provider and patient relationship," said Nick Soman, Founder and CEO of Decent. "That's the foundation of direct primary care, and we're proud to offer small businesses some of the first health plans built around this high-touch style of patient care."

Initially founded in 2018 to fill the gap of health insurance options for the self-employed, Decent re-launched in 2021 as a professional employer organization (PEO) for small businesses, expanding its services to include payroll, employee management, compliance, and more.

Of the nearly 500 PEOs in the U.S., Decent is the only PEO that administers its own health insurance plan, which leans heavily on DPCs for patient engagement and cost control. DPC is gaining momentum in the U.S. as physician burnout and health care costs climb. Over the last five years, DPC membership rates have increased 241%, according to Hint Health's 2022 Trends in Direct Primary Care report. Texas was one of eight states with the highest DPC membership increase in one year.

"Small businesses have been hit hard by rising prices. As a PEO, we're making it possible for companies and start-ups to access the same level of benefits and HR solutions typically only available at larger enterprises, helping them retain and recruit top talent," said Soman.

Healthcare costs are typically the second-highest employee expense and continue to outpace wage growth, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, limiting small businesses' ability to offer health care benefits. In 2021, annual premiums averaged $7,739 for single coverage and $22,221 for families. Premiums for small business health plans are expected to rise higher than in the prior two years.

Decent offers an employer benefits package that includes One Medical providers as an in-network choice for direct primary care. One Medical has ten clinics across Austin, Dallas, and Houston and is expanding.

To learn more about Decent, visit www.decent.com or contact hello@decent.com.

*Labwork and prescriptions will be billed to insurance (as well as services performed by 3rd parties); copays and deductible will apply.

About Decent
Decent, Inc. is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) based in Austin, Texas, offering affordable employee benefits, including healthcare, payroll, and HR solutions for small businesses and start-ups throughout Texas. To learn more, visit www.decent.com.

About One Medical
One Medical is a U.S. national human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. One Medical's vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs, within a better team environment. One Medical's mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand.

CONTACT

Ellen Decareau
Decent, Communications Lead
Ellen@Decent.com
(512) 300-3334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decent-adds-one-medical-doubling-its-direct-primary-care-network-for-texas-small-businesses-301650953.html

SOURCE Decent

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger draws union opposition, Colorado AG scrutiny

    The proposed $24.6 billion combination of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains nationally is already drawing union opposition and scrutiny from Colorado’s attorney general over concern it could harm consumers in the state. The deal, unveiled Thursday, would combine the companies behind the King Soopers and City Market groceries in Colorado with the company that owns Safeway grocery stores in the state, combining Colorado’s top and third-largest grocery sellers.

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Medical stocks don't generally have high dividends, but Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) all have dividends with yields of 3.5% or more, and these pharmaceuticals stocks serve as a great hedge against inflation because their business models are largely resistant to recessions. A high-yielding dividend without sound fundamentals can easily become a dividend trap, but all three of these companies have pipelines with great potential and a strong history of increasing revenue -- and none appear to be overpriced yet. AbbVie is a new Dividend King.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?

    Ultomiris was just approved in the European Union to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $250,000 Annuity Pays This Much

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Steel Producer Stocks to Escape Industry Challenges

    Lower steel prices, soft automotive demand and the China slowdown dampen prospects for the Zacks Steel Producers industry. NUE, STLD and TX are well poised to navigate through the current challenging environment.

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in ma

  • 10 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best weight loss stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the obesity epidemic and its effects on the weight loss and fitness industry in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now. The 21st century has seen obesity emerge […]

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • How Much Should You Put in Your Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.