Decentral Games Developer Receives Funding From Binance

Decentral Games secured funding and support from the million dollar acceleration program by Binance Smart Chain.

The play-to-earn platform and metaverse game developer scored a piece of the Binance accelerator fund. Decental did not disclose the exact amount of funds received, however the developer has big plans.

According to a statement from the company, they intend for the funds used in expansion of their non-fungible token (NFT) market. Currently, their NFT market is on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It also plans for the creation of new games and additional features for their metaverse locations. Decentral Games has six metaverse venues.

