U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.25
    +13.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,217.00
    +78.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,418.50
    +62.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +0.34 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.52
    +0.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8070
    +0.4080 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,964.10
    +121.67 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.12
    +4.69 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Decentralized Energy Revolution: A Microinverters Market Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape

Douglas Insights
·8 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

The market has been divided into many categories in this study according to geography, end user, capacity, connectivity, and phase type. However, the report does not include utility-scale applications.

Douglas, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A micro inverter is an electrical device used in photovoltaic systems that converts direct current from solar panels into alternating current. Such inverters are often placed separately on each solar panel to convert DC electricity to AC power at the device power source.

The micro-inverter market is made up of businesses that use the term "microinverter" to describe a small inverter that is fastened with every solar unit in a range to convert DC generated by solar panels to AC and sell light gauge steel framing. Solar power systems beat conventional inverter systems in terms of dependability and productivity by dispersing energy conversion to each module.

Three-phase and single-phase micro inverters are the two primary categories. PV modules' electricity is converted by an inverter into single-phase energy that can be used to power the grid or devices. Moreover, microinterters provide software and hardware services.

The market for micro inverters is anticipated to rise as more homes put solar panels on their rooftops. Each solar panel has a microinverter mounted behind it to change the direct power into alternating current.

Unlike traditional or string inverters, these microinverters function to the utmost extent and operate independently. As a result, the market for microinverters is anticipated to grow due to high demand for highly effective power saving technologies and an increase in suburban solar rooftop installation.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Microinverters Market with detailed charts and figures:   https://douglasinsights.com/microinverters-market

The micro-inverter market is being shaped by technological advancements. The businesses in the microinverter industry are rapidly creating cutting-edge products with features, such as simple installation and remote performance monitoring.

In 2021, the micro inverter market's largest region was North America. During the anticipated period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the quickest growth in the worldwide micro inverter market. Africa, Middle East, India, Germany, South and North America, and Eastern and Western Europe, are the regions included in the worldwide micro inverter market analysis.

A micro inverter is an inverter that has been scaled down and is intended for use with single solar panels rather than strings of solar modules. It provides a number of advantages, such as increased safety, design flexibility, better optimization, and an easy installation process. Plus, by carrying out maximum power point tracking for the connected module, it aids in the generation of optimal power.

People are becoming more interested in using alternative energy sources and solar panels due to the rise in emission levels and the growing concerns about the depletion of fossil fuels. Increase in solar panel installations will eventually increase micro inverter sales because they are a crucial component of solar energy systems.

Similar to this, the world has seen a sharp increase in electricity consumption as a result of higher living standards, urbanization, and industrialization. Households utilize solar micro inverters to obtain an uninterrupted and a constant supply of electricity with lowered costs, promoting the growth of the micro inverter industry.

The size of the global micro inverter market will also increase due to the greater use of solar panels with integrated microinverters as well as improvements in microinverter technology. A microinverter operates on Module Level Power Electronics, which means that power conversion happens at the level of each individual module, in contrast to typical central or string inverters. By doing this, the system's overall efficiency is increased while reducing the negative effects of module mismatch.

During the projected period, the global micro inverter market is anticipated to expand drastically. Solar-generated direct current electricity is transformed into alternating current electricity using microinverters. Comparing this developing technology to string and central inverters, it offers highly enhanced power production and efficiency. The market for microinverters is being driven by the numerous advantages of government incentives, the expanding residential sector, and small-scale photovoltaic systems.

Government spending on renewable energy projects has steadily increased as people's understanding of sustainable energy has increased. Additionally, it is anticipated that technological developments in microinverter applications will accelerate market growth. However, the global market for microinverters is anticipated to suffer from issues including difficult maintenance, installation costs, and expensive capital expenditure.

The market has been divided into many categories in this study according to geography, end user, capacity, connectivity, and phase type. However, the report does not include utility-scale applications.

The study gives a broad overview of the world microinverter industry and examines the market trends. The research provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027 using 2021 as the base year. The market values have been determined on the basis of the maximum income of the  microinverter suppliers.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Microinverters Market with detailed charts and figures:   https://douglasinsights.com/microinverters-market

The report deeply covers the microinverter market with regards to the end-user base across various regions. Important problems and trends that could have an impact on the landscape of vendors and the industry are also highlighted in the Douglas Insights. The study projects the predicted market size through 2027 and assesses the size of the global microinverter market in 2021.

The global microinverter report by Douglas Insights includes the global market opportunities and trends, market segments, market share, and market size along with any additional data you may require access to thrive in the microinverter industry. This market research study on microinverters provides a comprehensive view of everything you require, together with a detailed analysis of the industry's future and present conditions.

The micro inverter industry is advancing due to technical advantages over other standard solar inverters, such as the ability to produce the most electricity from solar panels. Additionally, as worries over greenhouse gas emissions grow, there will likely be a rise in the demand for clean and sustainable energy, which will help the industry grow. Installations of solar photovoltaic systems for diverse purposes are becoming more common across the entire market.

Micro inverters are now an essential component of solar power systems. Micro inverter demand will consequently continue to grow over the course of the projection period as more people choose to install solar panels in their businesses and homes.

Consequently, the market for micro inverters will be driven in the future by the growing environmental concerns about rising carbon emission levels and the alarming rate of fossil fuel depletion.

We believe that the Douglas Insights report will surely come in handy if you want to understand the recent trends and forecasts for the global microinverter market.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world: https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

  • North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

  • Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Microinverters Market-

Market Breakdown by Phase

  • Introduction

  • Single Phase

  • Three Phase

Market Breakdown by Connectivity

  • Introduction

  • Standalone

  • On-Grid

Market Breakdown by Capacity

  • ≤250 W Capacity

  • 250 W-600 W Capacity

  • >600 W Capacity

Market Breakdown by End User

  • Introduction

  • Residential

  • Commercial and Industrial

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

 Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Microinverters industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Microinverters market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Microinverters market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Microinverters market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Microinverters and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Microinverters across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Access complete report-   https://douglasinsights.com/microinverters-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.


CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I have $30,000 in my savings account’: I’m 56, unemployed and single. I invented products that will cost $20,000 to bring to market. Should I do it?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Davos: Chip industry made a 'mistake,' report says

    Gelsinger said the global chip supply will shape politics in the coming decades, according to reports.

  • Procter & Gamble closes on 430-acre site in Coolidge near Nikola Corp.

    The consumer goods giant closed on a large site and is now a step closer to developing its planned manufacturing facility, which will be its third greenfield manufacturing built since 1971.

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Costco Facing Lawsuit Over 'Fishy' Advertising Practices

    The membership-based warehouse club has dominated the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual retail survey. The retail giant has topped the survey for six straight years scoring an 81 on a scale that goes to 100, leading its top rival Target and Walmart's Sam's Club, which both scored a 78 while Walmart landed at the bottom of the survey with a 71. Keeping customers happy is essentially Costco's business.

  • Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter All Cut Jobs. Here's Who Offers the Most Generous Package

    Tech companies continue to slash their headcount in an effort to cut costs as the economy contracts, offering various severance packages to its workforce. Microsoft , the tech behemoth founded by Bill Gates, is the latest company to join the wave of massive job cuts as slower revenue growth is expected. While most of the tech firms appear to provide more than adequate severance packages that include salaries and health care benefits for several months, employees at Meta Platforms received the most generous offer of a minimum of four months of paid salary.

  • Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war

    Tesla Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started. Tesla, once one of the auto industry's biggest money losers, has over the past year built a commanding lead over most major rivals in profit per vehicle, a Reuters analysis of industry data shows.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Breaking Down the Earnings Call for Procter & Gamble

    As we mentioned in our opening comments this morning, we would be walking through Procter & Gamble's quarterly earnings conference call from today and sharing some of the comments that jumped out at us. This is the other side of the coin - while many are focused on the upside to come with China, this comment reminds us the eurozone continues to contract and inflation, which is running hotter than it is here in the US, is still taking a bite out of consumer spending. Another reason to wait on the sidelines for COTY shares and to dig into what Estee Lauder says when it reports on February 2.

  • Costco Has a Secret Weapon Customers Should Love

    The warehouse club has built its business on low prices and has managed to (mostly) hold the line despite rising costs and inflation. Here's how.

  • 2022 was rough. But here are 5 brand new retirement savings and tax rules that could give you a big boost in 2023 — get to know them now

    Finally, some good news.

  • VW US CEO: Customer reaction to ID.4 EV 'has been incredible,' with 20K on backorder

    Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW is beating Toyota where it counts these days in the auto market, with EV sales. Volkswagen and its portfolio brands (Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini) reported EV deliveries of 572,100 globally, a 26% boost. Stateside in the U.S., Volkswagen of America reported more of the same. VW’s ID.4 electric SUV sold 20,511 units in 2022, up 22.5% year over year. And 2023 sales are trending in the right direction.

  • Halliburton May Soon Face Price Weakness

    The energy sector has been a bright spot in the stock market for the past year or so but let's see what HAL's charts are telling us.

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • Nordstrom Holiday Sales Decline; Saks Cutting Jobs

    Nordstrom became the latest retailer to report declining holiday sales as consumers tightened their spending amid persistent economic challenges. The department-store chain said Thursday that sales during the nine weeks that ended Dec. 31 declined 3.5% from a year earlier, leading the Seattle-based company to adjust its full-year forecast. “The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than prepandemic levels,” Chief Executive Erik Nordstrom said.

  • Sold: Twitter Auctions Blue Bird Statue for $100,000 in HQ Firesale

    (Bloomberg) -- Fancy an espresso machine once used by Twitter Inc. employees? Or a neon display of its logo? Fans of the social media company have a chance to get their hands on them in a fire sale of items from its San Francisco headquarters starting Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump D

  • Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

    Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after FTX stunned the financial world with its bankruptcy, fuelling concern that other companies could implode. The company is owned by venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG). Genesis' lending unit said it had both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, and estimated it had over 100,000 creditors in its filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Oil prices set for second week of gains on brighter China outlook

    (Reuters) -Oil prices were set to post a second straight weekly gain on Friday, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China which should boost fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. OPEC said on Tuesday that Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth. Oil prices were also supported by hopes that the U.S. central bank will soon end its tightening cycle.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.