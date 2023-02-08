U.S. markets closed

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Research Report 2022: Market Analysis, Understanding DeFi as a Concept, Key Players, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Disrupting Financial Intermediaries" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Developers coined the term DeFi (defy) to illustrate eliminating regulatory parties and intermediaries from transactions, as multiple parties being involved in a transaction leads to low transparency and money loss for the user in a traditional financial system.

DeFi allows clarity and transparency, giving users confidence and an understanding of where their money is circulating. It is an open finance technology that supports financial transactions using cryptocurrency and blockchain.

DeFi platforms are easily scalable; new products and methods of transactions can be easily built where rules and restrictions related to transactions can be minimized.

This study offers an understanding of the following areas:

  • Understanding DeFi as a concept

  • DeFi market analysis

  • Significant participants and their offerings

  • Strategic insights

  • DeFi growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DeFi Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Overview

  • DeFi

  • Characteristics and Reasons for Rapid Adoption

  • Traditional Financial System versus DeFi

4. Applications and Regulatory Impact

  • The Role of Smart Contracts in DeFi

  • DApps and Protocol

  • Data Privacy and Regulatory Impact

5. Technology and Market Trend Assessment

  • Market Trends - Blockchain for DeFi

  • Market Trends - Total Value Locked

  • Regional Trends and Insights

  • Patent Landscape

6. Companies to Action

  • Consensys, United States

  • Chainlink, United States

  • UniSwap, United States

  • Aave, United Kingdom

  • Compound, United States

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Business Model Optimization and Expansion

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Regulatory Environment for Safety of User Funds

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Future Transactions

8. Strategic Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugdx30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decentralized-finance-defi-research-report-2022-market-analysis-understanding-defi-as-a-concept-key-players-strategic-insights-growth-opportunities-301742170.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

