Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Research Report 2022: Market Analysis, Understanding DeFi as a Concept, Key Players, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Disrupting Financial Intermediaries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Developers coined the term DeFi (defy) to illustrate eliminating regulatory parties and intermediaries from transactions, as multiple parties being involved in a transaction leads to low transparency and money loss for the user in a traditional financial system.
DeFi allows clarity and transparency, giving users confidence and an understanding of where their money is circulating. It is an open finance technology that supports financial transactions using cryptocurrency and blockchain.
DeFi platforms are easily scalable; new products and methods of transactions can be easily built where rules and restrictions related to transactions can be minimized.
This study offers an understanding of the following areas:
Understanding DeFi as a concept
DeFi market analysis
Significant participants and their offerings
Strategic insights
DeFi growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DeFi Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Overview
DeFi
Characteristics and Reasons for Rapid Adoption
Traditional Financial System versus DeFi
4. Applications and Regulatory Impact
The Role of Smart Contracts in DeFi
DApps and Protocol
Data Privacy and Regulatory Impact
5. Technology and Market Trend Assessment
Market Trends - Blockchain for DeFi
Market Trends - Total Value Locked
Regional Trends and Insights
Patent Landscape
6. Companies to Action
Consensys, United States
Chainlink, United States
UniSwap, United States
Aave, United Kingdom
Compound, United States
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Business Model Optimization and Expansion
Growth Opportunity 2: Regulatory Environment for Safety of User Funds
Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Future Transactions
8. Strategic Insights
