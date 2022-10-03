U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,603.00
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,870.00
    +69.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,002.00
    -33.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,675.50
    +5.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.32
    +2.83 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.32 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.73
    +0.89 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9900
    +0.2610 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,197.95
    -97.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.07
    -7.35 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,849.12
    -44.69 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Deception Technology Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in advanced persistent threat, rise in need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers, and increase in adoption of innovative technologies such as IoT to drive the growth of the global deception technology market. Increase in use of deception technology to enable enterprises to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working during pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global market.

Portland, OR , Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global deception technology market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (326 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31807

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.8 billion

Market Size in 2031

$5.8 billion

CAGR

12.2%

No. of Pages in Report

326

Segments Covered

Offering, deception stack, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Drivers

Surge in APTs (Advanced persistent threat) and zero-day attacks

Rise in the adoption of BYOD

Opportunities

Rise in need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers

Increase in the adoption of innovative technologies such as the IoT

Restrains

Substantial use of legacy honeypots

Complexity regarding device security

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global deception technology market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various shops, businesses and manufacturing industries due to then prevalence of stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.

  • Thus, more and more people were required to stay in indoors which resulted in remarkable surge in internet penetration driving the demand for deception technology.

  • In addition, increase in the number of cyber-attacks and growing popularity of cloud security and AI-integrated solutions are further expected to drive the demand for deception technology in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global deception technology market based on offering, deception stack, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deception stack, the network security segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The application security segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31807

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analysed in the global deception technology market report include Allure Security Technology, Inc, Attivo Networks, Inc, Acalvio, CYBERTRAP Software GmbH, CounterCraft, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Guardicore Ltd, Illusive Networks, LogRhythm, Inc, Minerva Labs, PacketViper, Rapid7, Smokescreen Technologies, Inc, TopSpin Security, Trapx Security, vArmour, and WatchGuard Technologies.

The report analyzes these key players in the global deception technology market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a mont

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsO

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for An

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Credit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s new chief has asked investors for less than 100 days to deliver a new turnaround strategy. Turbulent markets are making that fe

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL), Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) -- fell 6%, 29%, and 3%, respectively, averaging out to a 12.7% decline. The country's most valuable company by market cap -- the only one currently perched above $2 trillion in value -- proved mortal last week.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Top 12 Data Center Companies in the USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 of the top data center companies in the US. If you want to see some more of the US’s top data center companies, go directly to Top 5 Data Center Companies in the USA. As the world becomes more digital, data growth is accelerating and […]