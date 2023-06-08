Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.'s (CVE:DB) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1x in the Pharmaceuticals industry in Canada, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.'s (CVE:DB) P/S ratio of 0.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Decibel Cannabis Performed Recently?

Decibel Cannabis certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Decibel Cannabis?

Decibel Cannabis' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 59% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 24% each year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 20% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Decibel Cannabis is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Looking at Decibel Cannabis' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

