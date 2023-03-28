Decibel Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. E.T in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter .

