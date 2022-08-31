Decibel Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in September.



Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference:

Rare disease panel on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Virtual presentation available for on demand viewing starting on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET



Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference:

Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



Cantor Cell & Genetic Medicines Conference:

Panel titled, “Ring Ring: Is That Large-Cap Pharma Calling? Importance of Established Partnerships in Place,” on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



Webcasts of the Citi, H.C. Wainwright and Baird events may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com . An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following these events.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter .

