U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,972.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.75
    -8.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.30
    -5.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    +0.46 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    +0.92 (+5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8730
    -0.3870 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,366.11
    -146.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.60
    -0.87 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.06
    -86.47 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Decibel Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for DB-OTO for the Treatment of Otoferlin-Related Congenital Hearing Loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for the company’s lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, for the treatment of patients with otoferlin-related congenital hearing loss.

“We are pleased to receive these important designations from the FDA, which support our conviction that innovative treatments for congenital hearing loss are urgently needed,” said Heather Wolff, Vice President, Clinical Development Operations of Decibel. “Preclinical studies support the potential of DB-OTO to provide hearing to children born with profound hearing loss due to a mutation of the otoferlin gene. We are looking forward to initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of DB-OTO in pediatric patients in 2022.”

Orphan Drug Designation is granted to drugs and biologics intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases, or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The designation affords Decibel the potential for certain benefits, including up to seven years of post-approval market exclusivity, assistance in the drug development process, tax credits for clinical development and exemptions from certain FDA fees.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is granted by the FDA to encourage development of treatments for serious or life-threatening rare diseases in which the disease manifestations primarily affect individuals aged from birth to 18 years. Under the Priority Review Voucher program, and subject to FDA approval of DB-OTO for the treatment of otoferlin-related hearing loss, Decibel may be eligible to receive one priority review voucher, which could then be redeemed to receive priority review for a subsequent marketing application for a different product or sold or transferred to another sponsor.

About DB-OTO
DB-OTO is a dual-vector adeno-associated virus (AAV) investigational gene therapy product candidate designed to restore hearing to individuals with profound, congenital hearing loss caused by mutations in the otoferlin gene. The program, developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, uses a proprietary, cell-selective promoter to precisely control gene expression in cochlear hair cells. DB-OTO is in preclinical studies, and Decibel expects to initiate clinical testing in 2022.

About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
julie.seidel@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
Chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-834-0936


Recommended Stories

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

    By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Novavax Starts COVID-19, Flu Combination Vaccine Trial

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has enrolled the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. The trial combines Novavax's recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine). Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 trials. Related: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Show

  • Why Moderna Boosters May Not Be Available as Soon as Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters

    Moderna lagged behind Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in securing Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, and its sales have trailed behind its competitors' vaccine, as well. Moderna recently filed for full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its vaccine, but Pfizer and BioNTech already won full FDA approval for theirs.

  • Merck Investors Have Reason to Cheer This Label Expansion

    The biopharma company announced that it received two more approved indications for Keytruda in Japan.

  • ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you will get Covid at this point’: Doctor

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.

  • Why Gain Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive topline data in a patient-derived iPSC study evaluating STAR compounds as a treatment for Gaucher and Parkinson's disease. Gain Therapeutics identified the two lead STAR candidates through its proprietary SEE-Tx platform. The company said the compounds were characterized in assays to potentially help Parkinson’s patients with GBA1 gene mutations as well as patients whose glucocerebrosidase prot

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • MacroGenics Stumbles As Fully Approved Cancer Drug Flops In Roche Rivalry

    A fully approved breast cancer drug from MacroGenics failed to pass muster in a final analysis, and MGNX stock dipped Wednesday.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

    Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cogn

  • Johnson & Johnson's Prostate Cancer Drug Erleada Wins NICE Approval

    Following a deeper discount, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has secured reimbursement in England for its prostate cancer drug Erleada (apalutamide). Less than four months ago, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) rejected Erleada, even though it was offered in England below its list price of £2,735 ($3,765) for a supply of 112 tablets. "We are very pleased that Janssen has been able to work with us to address the uncertainties in the evidence identified by the committee in

  • Joe Rogan slams CNN's coverage about him taking ivermectin to treat COVID: 'They’re making sh*t up'

    The podcaster revealed last week he had tested positive for COVID and that the animal parasite medicine helped.

  • Kadmon Stock Hits 5-Year High On Sanofi's $1.9 Billion Takeover

    Sanofi said Wednesday it will spend $1.9 billion to acquire small biotech Kadmon Holdings, and KDMN stock rocketed to a five-year high.

  • Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

    Infectious disease expert says White House 'caving to anxious Americans' on COVID-19 boosters

  • Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup

    BioHarvest Sciences Inc., Icanic Brands Co Inc. & Cann Group Ltd. Among Top Cannabis Gainers For The Week. TerrAscend Corp & Columbia Care Inc Made the Headlines with Positive News. Key Developments to Note in the Proceedings of the Federal Legalization of Marijuana With State cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of […] The post Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup appeared first on Market Exclusive.

  • How many double-jabbed people are dying from COVID?

    The higher number of fully vaccinated people dying reflects the large majority of people in England who have now been jabbed.

  • UPDATE 1-Novavax begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine

    Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine. Participants will receive a combination of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster. "Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.