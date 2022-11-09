U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,748.57
    -79.54 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,513.94
    -646.89 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.17
    -263.03 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.40
    -48.53 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    -3.28 (-3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    -5.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.36 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0061 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0187 (-1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4000
    +0.7370 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,844.09
    -2,848.21 (-15.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.89
    -55.81 (-13.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Decibel Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
·8 min read
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.

- Received FDA Clearance of IND Application for DB-OTO, Gene Therapy Product Candidate Designed to Provide Hearing to Individuals with Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss -

- Announced Submission of CTAs for DB-OTO in the United Kingdom and Spain -

- Expect to Initiate a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of DB-OTO in the First Half of 2023 -

- Plan to Identify AAV.103 Product Candidate in the Fourth Quarter of 2022-

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“Decibel continued to maintain strong momentum throughout 2022 as we achieved the goals we set forth for the year. The FDA clearance of our IND application and the submission of our CTAs in the UK and Spain for our lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, mark significant milestones for us, and we look forward to initiating the Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the first half of 2023,” said Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel. “Looking ahead, we plan to continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the broader hearing loss space and we look forward to the opportunity to further our goal of developing transformative gene therapies for the inner ear.”

Pipeline Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss

  • Received FDA Clearance of IND Application for DB-OTO: In October 2022, Decibel announced that it had received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in pediatric patients of DB-OTO, its lead gene therapy product candidate. DB-OTO is being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and is an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based dual-vector gene therapy designed to provide durable hearing to individuals with profound congenital hearing loss caused by mutations of the otoferlin gene. DB-OTO uses a proprietary, cell-selective promoter to express the otoferlin transgene in hair cells, with the goal of enabling the ear to transmit sound to the brain and provide hearing to such individuals. DB-OTO received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA in 2021.

  • CTA Applications Filed for DB-OTO in Europe: In November 2022, Decibel announced submission of Clinical Trial Applications (CTAs) to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom and the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of DB-OTO in pediatric patients.

  • Plan to Identify a Product Candidate for AAV.103 Program in Fourth Quarter of 2022: Decibel plans to select a product candidate for further development in its AAV.103 program to restore hearing in individuals with mutations in the gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) gene, the most common cause of autosomal recessive, non-syndromic, congenital hearing loss. Decibel is developing the AAV.103 program in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and retains global commercial rights to the AAV.103 program.

Otoprotection Therapeutic

  • Intend to Provide Update on DB-020 in First Half of 2023: Decibel plans to report additional data from the interim analysis of the Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020 at an upcoming conference. The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to continue development of DB-020, including seeking feedback from regulatory authorities.

Corporate Update:

  • Board of Directors Update: In October 2022, Decibel announced the appointment of Kevin F. McLaughlin to its Board of Directors. Kevin brings more than 40 years of financial and operating management experience spanning the biotech, high-tech and education industries.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

  • Cash Position: As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities were $111.9 million, compared to $162.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to additional costs to advance DB-OTO in support of the Company’s IND filing, higher research costs related to preclinical gene therapy programs and higher personnel-related costs due to increased headcount, wages and stock-based compensation.

  • General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher professional fees including external consulting, advisory, legal and audit services.

Financial Guidance:

Based on its current operating and development plans, Decibel believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities will fund its operating expenses into 2024.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Decibel’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management, the therapeutic potential for Decibel’s product candidates and preclinical programs, the potential benefits of cell-selective expression, the expected timeline for initiating clinical trials, reporting clinical trial results and achieving other anticipated milestones, expectations regarding the translation of preclinical findings to human disease and the sufficiency of Decibel’s existing cash resources for the period anticipated, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Decibel may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing of and Decibel’s ability to submit and obtain approval to initiate clinical development of its program candidates, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether Decibel’s cash resources are sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Decibel’s business and operations, as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Decibel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Decibel’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 and in other filings Decibel may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Decibel’s views as of the date of this press release. Decibel anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Decibel may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Decibel’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

 

 

$

111,946

 

 

$

162,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

 

$

142,273

 

 

$

184,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

 

$

96,814

 

 

$

141,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

$

10,030

 

 

$

9,020

 

 

$

28,737

 

 

$

21,867

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

6,319

 

 

 

5,680

 

 

 

18,734

 

 

 

15,462

 

 

 

Total Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

16,349

 

 

 

14,700

 

 

 

47,471

 

 

 

37,329

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

 

 

(16,349

)

 

 

(14,700

)

 

 

(47,471

)

 

 

(37,329

)

 

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

Total other income, net

 

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

Net loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

 

(15,975

)

 

 

(14,667

)

 

 

(46,939

)

 

 

(37,188

)

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(1,732

)

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(1,732

)

 

 

Net loss

 

 

 

$

(16,005

)

 

$

(16,399

)

 

$

(47,067

)

 

$

(38,920

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern IR, Inc.
julie.seidel@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-834-0936


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock rises on mixed third-quarter earnings citing supply chain worries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian's Q3 earnings results.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares spiked over 10% this morning after the hydrogen and fuel cell system company reported third-quarter earnings last night. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was down 1.2% on the day. The stock's reversal followed a slew of price target cuts on Plug Power shares by analysts.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Roblox stock slides on wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Roblox.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners S

  • Disney stock falls after Q4 earnings disappoint

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Disney following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Buy FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • Why Invitae Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock was absolutely crushing it on Wednesday, with its shares skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 11:11 a.m. ET. The huge gain came after the medical genetics company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Tuesday. Invitae posted a net loss of $301.2 million, or $1.27 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).