U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.59
    -11.95 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,839.60
    -51.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,620.33
    -131.69 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.96
    -23.91 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.88
    -0.72 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    +10.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0070 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8320
    -0.0330 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3332
    -0.0072 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6440
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,402.11
    -1,909.39 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.65
    -25.03 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Decipad wants to help everyone do data modelling

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Decipad, a no-code startup that's aiming to disrupt spreadsheets with accessible tools that empower people to play around with numbers, has nabbed $5 million in seed funding. Put simply, it's building an interactive notebook to help non-technical people do data modelling.

"We are building for people that lack the technical skill to do cool things with data and numbers but have ideas and expertise that they want to bring to life and share with the world," says co-founder and CCO Kelly McEttrick, who's previously clocked time at Facebook and LinkedIn, among other tech industry roles.

She sums up the product as "an interactive notebook to build models easily and quickly for anything and share and reuse knowledge", and hints at the intended utility when she says: "Coding is just a means to build something. Knowing what to build and what problems to solve is the hard part."

Asked for a brief description of how the product works McEttrick says users can create a blank notebook and "just start writing or reuse and build upon ideas from other creators" -- adding that the idea is to offer "a more human way to write with numbers and interactive no-code elements to achieve more with data".

Sample use-cases cited on Decipad's website put a little more meat on the bones, saying the product could be used for analyzing climate change; balancing cash flows; exploring crypto; and choosing the right mortgage -- so it's targeting a blend of users and use-cases, both professional and personal.

The startup, which was founded in January 2021, is offering a beta version of the product currently but says it expects to launch more fully in a few months.

The idea for Decipad was sparked when its other co-founder, Nuno Job, was running YLD, an engineering and design consultancy which worked with a range of businesses.

“That experience really highlighted for me the gap between tools for programmers and everyone else," he tells TechCrunch. "It was just so complicated for non-developers to meaningfully collaborate and contribute to modern businesses in a data-driven way. They either got stuck in Excel, or needed a developer/analyst to achieve a goal.

"As an open source developer, we create so much knowledge from working together. Outside that, we are still emailing excel files, hoping they work and then answering a bunch of questions to explain what they mean; 'can you explain this Excel sheet to me' is unfortunately a common, accepted practice."

There has of course been a veritable 'Cambrian explosion' of no/low-code tools in recent years -- and Decipad sits firmly inside that trend. But McEttrick also points to the emergence of notebook-based data programming tools, such as Jupyter Notebooks -- which have been adopted by data scientists and open source communities "to create powerful insights and collaborate more effectively with numbers".

"These tools require expertise in programming languages like Python that can take years to learn, and even longer to master," she adds, emphasizing that Decipad's team wanted to build something a whole lot more accessible.

Given that broad reach, the startup is intentionally not targeting the tool for any specific use-case -- which sets it apart from the (equally extensive) wave of SaaS startups now going after particular business needs or niches (such as regulatory compliance).

McEttrick also confirms Decipad will offer a free and paid version of its forthcoming product so it sounds like it's planning a freemium business model to maximize access.

"We are intentionally taking a more generalist approach," she confirms, adding: "With today's access to data, the rise of no-code and a shifting culture toward creating in the open, we see an opportunity for a new, more modern approach to data analysis and knowledge collaboration that can’t be fragile to specific use cases.

"We intend to be the canvas for people’s imagination with numbers and empowering people and teams to create content that will drive value for other. We are not specializing on demand."

A sample Decipad notebook (Image credits: Decipad)

She also argues that the current way humans approach analyzing numbers has been fragmented across multiple types of spreadsheets and/or vertical apps built on top of spreadsheets -- exactly to do specific stuff like financial planning. "But, nothing has really stuck. We think the focus is upside down. It’s not about the use cases for specific customers. We see ourselves as a service enabling communities and businesses to create value through what they create on Decipad, not a vertical SaaS tool.

"From sales forecasting to analyzing vaccination rates to exploring crypto, we are giving people a flexible canvas to shape and express their world views in a data-driven way that other people can understand, build upon and reuse."

McEttrick also talks in terms of Decipad wanting to empower the "modern creator" and enable "the future of work".

"We believe people should be able to monetize the things they build on Decipad and the data-driven knowledge they share," she says, hinting at a platform or even marketplace component to the business model (although she declines to discuss specifics).

"We believe the next generation of software is about digital ownership, and about the rise of the consumer," she adds. "We are empowering users with tools that are easier and more intuitive to use but also connected to a community for shared learning and advancement."

On the competition front, as well as obvious spreadsheet giants like Excel and Google Sheets, Decipad suggests it's competing in the work productivity space with tools such as Notion or Airtable -- saying it wants to be thought of as a kind of "Notion for numbers".

The seed round was co-led by Entrée Capital and Target Global, with participation from Flybridge Capital, Founder Collective, Shilling VC, Angel Invest Ventures, and some unnamed angel investors (from companies including Airtable and Auth0).

Commenting on the funding in a statement, Avi Eyal, managing partner at Entrée Capital, added: “I am most excited about the role Decipad is playing in the future of work. It is crucial that more people and teams become data active to accelerate better decisions.”

10 investors discuss the no-code and low-code landscape in Q1 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

    A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See: The Tricky Business of Reselling -- and How You Can Get Good at It Find: 5 Smartest Things To Do With...

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Walmart Beats Amazon at Its Own Game

    Amazon started as a digital company, which has given it some advantages over rivals, like Walmart , that had to move from the brick-and-mortar world to the digital one. Walmart began its true digital metamorphosis when the company paid $3.3 billion for Jet.com, a company it shut down relatively quickly (about four years later). One could argue that Walmart never wanted Jet.com; rather, it actually wanted its chief executive, Marc Lore, his executive team, and Jet's infrastructure.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Rivian rolls back price hike after customer backlash

    Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1, days after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Prices for preorders as of March 1 will roll back to the previous price and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients. The Amazon-backed company said on Tuesday it had increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs.

  • Apple announces March 8 product launch event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's new announcement of a product launch event.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

    Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. U.S. crude hit $116.57, its peak since 2008, before retreating to $109.66.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Investors warn of unintended consequences as companies cut Russian ties

    A responsible-investing group representing $10 trillion of assets under management and advisement said companies could be right to cut Russian business ties to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but urged executives to take care to avoid causing unintended harm to employees, political dissidents or consumers. In a statement to be released on Thursday, the New York-based Investor Alliance for Human Rights said companies must consider ending Russian business deals if they cannot avoid contributing to human rights harms. However, divestment decisions "must be scrutinized for any unintended human rights consequences" said the statement, issued on behalf of more than 200 global members.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Banks, IKEA, vodka-maker shun Russia as corporate exits increase

    French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing a tit-for-tat response by Moscow to Western sanctions, as more companies from vodka maker Diageo to IKEA suspended business in the country. Brazilian plane-maker Embraer joined Airbus and Boeing in halting parts supplies to Russian airlines, while Lufthansa said it was considering rerouting cargo flights to Asia via Alaska to avoid Russian airspace. "The war has both a huge human impact and is resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions, which is why the company groups have decided to temporarily pause IKEA operations in Russia," IKEA said in a statement.

  • After 2 years, it’s back to the office for Google workers, starting in April

    After more than two years of working from home, Google will expect its workers in the San Francisco Bay Area and "several" other parts of the country to return to the office in April.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Navistar eyes more potential SA expansion as it gears up for production

    Navistar is nearing the launch of its commercial truck production in San Antonio as it ramps up for a roll out over the coming weeks. Navistar plans to launch production operations in South San Antonio with a single shift operating on a five-day schedule and with a team of about 620 employees. The plant will initially have the capacity to produce 50 commercial trucks per day.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be Seized in GermanyRussia’s invasion of