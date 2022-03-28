U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

DECISIO Reveals New Leadership and Closes Series B Funding Round

·2 min read

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DECISIO has appointed Major General Elder Granger, M.D. (retired) to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Granger is currently President and CEO of The 5Ps, LLC, a healthcare, education, and leadership consulting organization. Prior to his retirement from the US Army, Dr. Granger served as the Deputy Director of TRICARE Management Activity, a Department of Defense (DoD) field activity responsible for operating the Military Health System as a fully integrated healthcare system within DoD. He was responsible for supervising and administering TRICARE programs, providing oversight of high-quality, accessible health care for 9.2 million beneficiaries worldwide.

DECISIO logo (PRNewsfoto/DECISIO)
DECISIO logo (PRNewsfoto/DECISIO)

"Dr. Granger joining our board provides enormous value and validation for our company moving forward," said Dr. John Holcomb, Co-CEO and Cofounder of DECISIO. "His expertise and leadership in the healthcare industry is a welcome addition to our esteemed group of Board of Directors''.

In addition to his accomplished military career, Dr. Granger is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Board of Hematology and Oncology. He is a certified physician executive by the Certifying Commission in Medical Management, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and certified in Medical Quality by the American Board of Medical Quality. Dr. Granger also serves on the Board of Directors for Cerner Corporation, Cigna Corporation and DLH Holdings Corporation and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Rosalind Franklin University.

DECISIO is also announcing the official closure of its $18.5 million Series B funding round in February 2022, bringing the total funds raised to date at $31.5 million. The funds from this round will be used for commercialization, continued product development, and operations growth.

About DECISIO® DECISIO is a Houston-based digital health company with a customizable clinical decision support platform designed to aggregate and prioritize real-time data, from any device, and present it visually in one place. The flagship product, InsightIQ, uses continuous smart bedside monitoring which enables clinical teams to efficiently identify patients at risk and comply with established clinical guidelines. InsightIQ improves patient outcomes and throughput, optimizes workflow, increases collaboration, thus reducing length of stay and "click" fatigue. Our solutions, including actionable analytics, that can be scaled across an entire health system or used in a single care area. For more information, visit www.decisiohealth.com.

contact@decisiohealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisio-reveals-new-leadership-and-closes-series-b-funding-round-301511118.html

SOURCE DECISIO

