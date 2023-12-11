Decision that blocked One Park Sarasota development at The Quay headed to appeal

This rendering of One Park Sarasota shows an aerial of the development site looking over The Bay Park. A police probe was launched in April after a meeting between a One Park partner and and a planning board member.

An attorney for the master developer of The Quay filed an appeal last week of a Sarasota circuit judge's decision that blocked plans for the reported $600 million condo project One Park Sarasota.

One Park Sarasota — first announced in late 2021 — had proposed a 123-unit luxury condominium overlooking The Bay Park along U.S. 41 in downtown Sarasota in the 15-acre property called The Quay.

However, to build the project as previously planned, the developers proposed joining two blocks in The Quay by constructing part of the condo tower over the main spine road in the development, sparking opposition from another completed condo tower in The Quay — The Ritz Carlton Residences.

That dispute ultimately led to Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruling in October that Quay Ventures could not sell the air rights above that spine road to One Park Sarasota developers. The judge's decision also required Quay Ventures to deed common areas that had been developed over to a master association of owners in The Quay.

Property Markets Group – the developers behind One Park Sarasota – have indicated they will move forward with a development plan that will see two buildings on the approximately two acres of downtown property. The group purchased the property for $32 million in early October.

"Our development and design teams are diligently finalizing plans for two buildings on Block 1 and 9 at the Quay. Plans for Block 1 will be revealed soon and will reflect the impeccable caliber of design and craftsmanship consistent with the first iteration of the property," Property Markets Group founder Kevin Maloney said in a statement. "When revealed, these iconic communities will underscore our commitment to re-defining luxury living on the West coast of Florida."

"We will offer current One Park buyers the first opportunity to be part of our two new, iconic communities before sales open to the public."

One Park's 123 units were reportedly 60% presold when the court ruled against the air rights sale.

Still, the legal battle isn't over.

The Quay master developer Quay Ventures — a limited liability company controlled by Jacksonville's GreenPointe Holdings — filed the appeal last week seeking to not turn over common areas in The Quay.

There's also legal wrangling over court costs to be decided as well.

