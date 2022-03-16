Decision to complete share split at a ratio of 1:20

ALK Abello





At the annual general meeting of ALK-Abelló (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) on 16 March 2022, the general meeting adopted to amend the denomination of each share’s nominal value from DKK 10 to DKK 0.50 or multiples thereof. The amendment of the shares’ nominal value enables the Board of Directors of ALK-Abelló A/S to carry out a share split.

On that basis, the Board of Directors has decided to complete a share split at a ratio of 1:20 entailing that each existing share of a nominal value of DKK 10 will be split into 20 new shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.50 each. Following the share split, the company’s share capital of DKK 111,411,960 will be divided into 18,415,200 A shares, 1,841,520 AA shares and 202,567,200 B shares, each having a nominal value of DKK 0.50. Upon completion of the share split, each A share and AA share of a nominal value of DKK 0.50 shall have 10 votes and each B share of a nominal value of DKK 0.50 shall have one vote.

The planned schedule for completion of the share split of the company’s B shares listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen will be as follows:

25 March 2022: Last day of trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen via the existing ISIN code DK0060027142

28 March 2022: First day of trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen via the new ISIN code DK0061802139

29 March 2022: The new ISIN code and face value (nominal denomination) of the B shares are registered with VP Securities A/S (Euronext)





Following the share split, the ticker symbol for ALK-Abelló’s B shares will continue to be “ALK B”. The company’s A and AA shares are not listed and, consequently, new ISIN codes etc. are not created for these shares.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,600 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

