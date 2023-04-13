Decision Intelligence Market To Reach USD 39.3 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR of 15.2% | Valuates Reports
BANGALORE, India, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Intelligence Market by Component (Platform, Solutions, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), by Industry Vertical (Energy and Utilities, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.
The global decision intelligence market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 39.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.
Major Factor Driving The Growth of Decision Intelligence Market
Some of the major factors anticipated to propel the global decision intelligence market
revenue growth during the forecast period includes the requirement to make quick and precise decisions in order to assure better outcomes and an increasing need for multiple problem-solving solutions.
The advent of ML and AI is enabling a variety of sectors to fully utilize decision intelligence. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the decision intelligence market.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DECISION INTELLIGENCE MARKET
For the purpose of assisting, enhancing, and automating business decisions, decision intelligence links data with options and outcomes. It combines methods (such as decision mapping and decision theories) with technologies to improve how decisions are made in enterprises. (such as automation and machine learning). Both ongoing evaluation of choice outcomes and their improvement via a feedback mechanism are components of decision intelligence. Additionally, it is projected that a sizable percentage of the growth in revenue for the decision intelligence market would be driven by the expanding demand to lower particular risks associated with human decision-making. Poor decision-making is one of the most pervasive issues in businesses since it can lower productivity and increase product costs.
In response to the pressing need to digitize and take advantage of cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML, decision intelligence is emerging as a solution that may combine decision support, decision management, and complex systems applications. Both AI and ML enhance forecasting and predictive capability, which supports decision intelligence. Organizations utilize decision intelligence to speed up and automate decision-making procedures in a variety of use cases and industries. Organizations trying to live in a sea of data can fill the gap between data and better decision-making with the help of decision intelligence. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the decision intelligence market
Big data is the process of storing, processing and visualizing a variety of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data that businesses acquire in order to derive valuable knowledge and insights. In order to analyze and handle huge and varied datasets from multiple sources and sizes, big data analytics uses a variety of complex analytical approaches, such as statistical algorithms, predictive models, etc. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the decision intelligence market.
DECISION INTELLIGENCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
Due to the ability of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), intelligent apps, and natural language queries to transform data dashboards and business analytics into more comprehensive decision-support platforms, North America dominated the decision intelligence market size in terms of the region in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period.
Due to the rise in data-driven decision-making using a decision intelligence platform, the platform segment dominated the decision intelligence market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The platform allows both technical and non-technical users to access previously unreachable insights by democratizing the power of data science and machine learning algorithms.
The decision intelligence market is divided into two categories based on the size of the organization: major enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The decision intelligence market's largest revenue share was produced in 2021 by the large enterprise segment.
The decision intelligence market is divided into cloud and on-premises deployment segments. The decision intelligence market's cloud segment recorded the most revenue share in 2021. This is because many businesses find cloud-based AI services to be the best choice. Companies can access organizations using the infrastructure already in place rather than constructing a sizable data center.
Market By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key players
Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Board International, Metaphacts GmbH, H2O.ai, International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Diwo.ai, Clarifai, Inc., Google LLC
