Decision on Who Will Be Next RBA Governor Is Likely in July, Treasurer Chalmers Says

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers is expected to announce a decision in July on the governor of the Reserve Bank, with incumbent Philip Lowe’s current seven-year term due to expire in less than three months.

“This is a big job and it’s a big call,” Chalmers told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio on Thursday. “I’m in the process right now of consulting with my cabinet colleagues and with others as well. I’m aiming to make an announcement in July but certainly by the time the parliament returns.”

Parliament heads into a short winter recess at the end of Thursday and will resume on July 31.

While Chalmers has the option of extending Lowe’s term — the governor’s two predecessors received a further three years to serve a total of 10 at the helm — the RBA chief has become a lightning rod for discontent as policymakers aggressively raise interest rates to tackle inflation. But Lowe has also made errors that have triggered a backlash among politicians and the public.

Key among these was hanging on to early-pandemic guidance that rates were unlikely to rise before 2024, a line he persisted with until late-2021. Instead, the RBA began raising in May 2022 and has hiked by 4 percentage points in little over a year in its most aggressive tightening cycle in more than 30 years.

While central bank governors are typically unpopular during tightening cycles, Lowe has faced unprecedented scrutiny and vitriol, with a television camera parked outside his home 24 hours a day and politicians taking any opportunity to criticize him.

The governor’s difficulty, like many of his international counterparts, is that inflation is proving sticky and with the cash rate at 4.1% now, he has warned further tightening may be required to tame inflation. Economists see two more hikes this year for a terminal rate of 4.6%.

Among potential replacements, Jenny Wilkinson, who heads the Department of Finance, has been named as a frontrunner, though she is also reportedly in line to take charge of the key Department of Treasury. Another potential candidate is Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, though she has only been in her current role a short period.

Chalmers has previously said that “all options are on the table” when it came to the RBA chief. The next governor will be charged with implementing the recommendations of a wide-ranging review of the RBA, including the establishment of a monetary-policy committee for rate decisions.

The backlash against Lowe — and criticism of RBA communications — intensified earlier this year following a media report that he attended a closed-door briefing with rate traders on Feb. 9 despite not having made a public appearance to explain a hawkish shift at the Feb. 7 policy meeting.

Lawmakers from the Greens Party have publicly called for Lowe to be dismissed and have urged the government to take the unprecedented step of reversing some of the RBA’s rate increases.

