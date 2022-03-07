U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.75
    -69.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,137.00
    -446.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,560.75
    -279.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.20
    -38.60 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.40
    +9.72 (+8.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.80
    +30.20 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.29 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0360
    +0.2560 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,979.26
    -1,438.90 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.51
    -75.19 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Any decision to stop Russian energy imports would hit next winter's supplies - Engie CEO

·1 min read
Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie, attends a meeting on economic and professional equality in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) - Engie chief executive Catherine MacGregor said on Monday that any decision to stop Russian energy imports in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine would impact the energy supplies of France and Europe next winter.

"Winter is coming to an end. The real problem would be next winter because we are replenishing stocks during summer," MacGregor told France Inter radio.

Engie said on March 2 that it had a credit risk exposure of a maximum amount of 987 million euros ($1.1 billion) to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which could materialise, in particular in the event of a bankruptcy filing.

($1 = 0.9192 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

