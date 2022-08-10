U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,210.24
    +87.77 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,309.51
    +535.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,854.80
    +360.88 (+2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.25
    +56.36 (+2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    -0.36 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0303
    +0.0085 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0140 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8740
    -2.2420 (-1.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,934.42
    +732.42 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.85
    +28.63 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

DecisionNext Unveils New Tool For Finished Goods Price Forecasting

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DecisionNext Price List feature gives users access to all their finished goods pricing and the raw material inputs that drive them.

DecisionNext Unveils New Tool For Finished Goods Price Forecasting

DecisionNext has announced the release of their Price List module within their commodity analytics software, aimed at connecting the procurement and pricing functions at meat processing organizations.

The Price List module instantly shows expected gross margin for each pricing alternative and empowers users to build a historical log of all pricing details and the risk profiles associated with each price quote.

Michael Farrand, DecisionNext Food & Ag Lead remarked "DecisionNext's ability to bring proprietary analytics power to the protein industry, across the supply chain from procurement to sales, allows our customers to be on the leading edge of today's technology. Our new Price List feature is the latest in a growing stable of solutions DecisionNext brings to market which will help set the bar for the next generation of innovative industry leaders to be successful in any market condition."

Powered by machine learning algorithms, DecisionNext allows market experts to bring together the best of human and machine intelligence to improve market visibility and forecast accuracy through transparent, interactive software. By having the ability to not just forecast markets, but simulate outcomes, decision-makers can more effectively evaluate options in high value, high frequency decisions across sourcing, operations, and sales. Reference customers of DecisionNext include Sysco, Johnsonville, Topco, Teys, and other leading names in the food and agriculture space.

For more information, watch this video.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionnext-unveils-new-tool-for-finished-goods-price-forecasting-301603834.html

SOURCE DecisionNext

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet: You Can Lead a Stock to 'Water' But You Can't Make It Break Out

    In the daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that the shares have been testing the $120 area a number of times. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways in recent months and mirrors the price action. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of GOOGL, we can see an upper shadow above $120.

  • Disney has 'out-Netflixed Netflix' and other streaming platforms: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners Chief Investment Officer Ivan Feinseth discusses Disney's latest earnings report and how it's starting to stand out among other major streaming competitors.

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Boeing Just Delivered Its First 787 to American Airlines in More Than a Year. The Stocks Are Jumping.

    The airline manufacturer had stopped delivering the planes after quality problems were found in manufacturing in 2021.

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Inflation: Grocery prices increased 13.1% in July

    The cost of food at-home went up 13.1% in July as inflation in the U.S. cools, up 8.5%

  • Oil bounces, ending higher after drop in U.S. gasoline inventories

    Oil futures end higher Wednesday, lifted after data shows a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and a jump in refinery utilization.

  • Exclusive-Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the customs data underline how non-dollar settlements are becoming commonplace. India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

    While the disruption of Russian crude to Europe added upward pressure to oil prices, rumors of a new Iran nuclear deal could soon send prices falling

  • United Airlines places $10 million deposit on 100 Archer Aviation flying taxis

    A report indicates that United Airlines made a $10 million deposit towards 100 flying taxis from Archer Aviation.

  • Denver oil company sells to Devon Energy in $1.8 billion deal

    The Denver company had only acquired the Texas assets in early 2021 and more than doubled its investment in the transaction announced Tuesday.

  • Boeing schedules first Dreamliner delivery in 15 months

    FAA officials will continue to certify each plane individually as the manufacturing giant plans a gradual increase in production from two planes per month to five.

  • Applebee's CEO: There will be no shrinkflation at our restaurants

    There will be no shrinkflation at Applebee's and IHOP, says its CEO.

  • Oil futures slightly trim losses after EIA shows bigger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories

    Oil futures trimmed losses Wednesday morning after weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories, while crude inventories saw another big rise. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery were down $2.08, or 2.3%, at $88.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading at a session low of $87.66. September gasoline erased a loss to rise 1.1% to $2.991 a gallon. The EIA said U.S. crude inventories jumped 5

  • Global physical oil market weakens as recession jitters mount

    Physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting less alarm over Russian-led supply disruptions along with heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown. Lower-than-usual U.S. gasoline demand during peak summer driving season and contracting factory activity in China indicate that high prices cut consumption in the world's top oil consumers, analysts and traders said. The market for prompt oil supplies has slowed, traders told Reuters, with offers slumping for West African, North Sea, Mediterranean and Middle East crudes.

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • Black Swan Graphene Provides Corporate Update

    Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) is pleased to provide a corporate update following its first day of trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on August 9, 2022. The information provided herein was previously disclosed by Mason Graphite Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) but is being recirculated today in order to ensure all investors and market participants interested in the Company have an opportunity to review.

  • Egg Prices in US Jump 47% as Food Inflation Hits Highs Not Seen Since 1979

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is wreaking havoc on breakfast, with egg prices at grocery stores soaring a whopping 47% in July over last year, according to retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUK Plans for Blackouts

  • Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets. Brent crude futures settled up $1.09, or 1.1%, to $97.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.43, or 1.6%, to $91.93. U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels.