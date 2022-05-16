U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,078.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,326.25
    -56.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.40
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.36
    -1.13 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.44
    -2.33 (-7.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4580
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,973.22
    -233.44 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.48
    -9.62 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.81
    -1.34 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

DecisionPoint Systems Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DPSI
  • DPSIP

Revenue increased 22.7% to a record $19.7 million

GAAP net Income and diluted EPS of $0.9 million and $0.11

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 116.3% and 200.0%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.7% to $1.1 million

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company today announced first quarter 2022 financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)

"Our mobility-first strategy is working as we had our best revenue quarter ever," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "We saw broad-based strength across our verticals and continued to take advantage of our strong relationships to procure products from our OEM and distribution partners, enabling us to build up inventory for deals that will ship over the next few quarters.

"We also made two strategic acquisitions during the quarter – Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies. These acquisitions strengthen our positions in the Transportation and Direct Store Delivery verticals and the integration is progressing quickly, and we expect to realize cost synergies over the next few quarters. Looking to sales, we are already seeing evidence that we are capturing synergies with 10 to 20 new cross-selling opportunities in various stages of the sales pipeline."

First Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)

  • Revenue increased 22.7% to $19.7 million;

  • Gross Profit increased 21.8% to $4.7 million;

  • GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS decreased to $0.9 million and $0.11, respectively;

  • Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 116.3% and 200.0% to $0.5 million and $0.06, respectively;

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.7% to $1.1 million;

  • Backlog as of March 31, 2022 was $21 million.

First Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021

(in $M except for EPS)

1Q22

1Q21

Change

Total Revenue

$19.7

$16.1

22.7%

Hardware and Software

$14.3

$10.5

36.6%

Services Revenue

$4.1

$4.1

-0.1%

Consumables Revenue

$1.3

$1.5

-12.3%

Gross Profit

$4.7

$3.8

21.8%

Operating Income

$0.2

$0.3

-27.7%

GAAP Net Income

$0.9

$1.3

-35.9%

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.11

$0.17

-35.3%

Non-GAAP Net Income

$0.5

$0.2

116.3%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.06

$0.02

200.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

$1.1

$0.8

38.7%

*numbers may not add due to rounding




Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of March 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents were $9.3 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Commentary
"Looking to the remainder of the year, we have several ongoing initiatives that will drive our mobility-first strategy. We continue to build out our services offerings, especially managed services, that will bring higher margin growth opportunities. We will also continue to integrate our recent acquisitions and maximize synergies, including continued cross and upselling. As a result, we are providing full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $79 to $82 million, which represents 22 to 26% growth versus 2021. We also expect approximately $19 million to come from services. Within this range, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $3.5 and $3.9 million," concluded Smith.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern on May 16, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:
Date: May 16, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982
Dial-in: Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rxHnoEzM

Replay Information:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13730026
Replay Start: Monday May 16, 2022, 1:00 PM ET
Replay Expiry: Monday May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)




March 31,
2022



December 31,
2021


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash


$

9,349



$

2,587


Accounts receivable, net



15,806




12,302


Inventory, net



1,050




2,111


Deferred costs



1,918




1,998


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



561




336


Total current assets



28,684




19,334


Operating lease assets



3,077




329


Property and equipment, net



1,190




834


Deferred costs, net of current portion



1,698




1,492


Deferred tax assets



2,638




1,999


Intangible assets, net



6,650




3,564


Goodwill



9,122




8,128


Other assets



68




50


Total assets


$

53,127



$

35,730


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

9,424



$

10,273


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,740




3,220


Deferred revenue



18,563




4,599


Current portion of long-term debt



3




3


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



418




257


Total current liabilities



33,148




18,352


Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,825




2,510


Long-term debt



145




146


Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities



2,854




83


Other liabilities



221




381


Total liabilities



39,193




21,472


Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
outstanding







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,221 and 7,007 shares
issued and outstanding, respectively



7




7


Additional paid-in capital



38,038




39,216


Accumulated deficit



(24,111)




(24,965)


Total stockholders' equity



13,934




14,258


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

53,127



$

35,730


DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,




2022



2021


Net sales:









Product


$

15,580



$

11,925


Service



4,141




4,147


Net sales



19,721




16,072


Cost of sales:









Product



12,422




9,451


Service



2,625




2,783


Cost of sales



15,047




12,234


Gross profit



4,674




3,838


Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing expense



2,175




1,889


General and administrative expenses



2,261




1,620


Total operating expenses



4,436




3,509


Operating income



238




329


Interest expense



(25)




(29)


Gain on extinguishment of debt



-




1,211


Other, net



4




-


Income before income taxes



217




1,511


Income tax benefit (expense)



637




(178)


Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders


$

854



$

1,333


Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:









Basic


$

0.12



$

0.19


Diluted


$

0.11



$

0.17


Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic



7,104




6,945


Diluted



7,664




7,894


DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
March 31,




2022



2021


Cash flows from operating activities







Net income


$

854



$

1,333


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



452




360


Gain on extinguishment of debt



-




(1,211)


Amortization of deferred financing costs



-




17


Share-based compensation expense



225




33


Deferred income taxes, net



(639)




43


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(2,102)




5,847


Inventory, net



1,190




(121)


Deferred costs



(3)




(178)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(225)




(326)


Other assets, net



(18)




(5)


Accounts payable



(1,407)




(4,696)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(901)




(109)


Due to related parties



-




18


Operating lease liabilities



184




(2)


Deferred revenue



14,059




255


Net cash provided by operating activities



11,669




1,258


Cash flows from investing activities









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(4,460)




(170)


Purchases of property and equipment



(447)




(73)


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,907)




(243)


Cash flows from financing activities









Line of credit, net






(1,206)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options






2


Net cash used in financing activities






(1,204)


Change in cash



6,762




(189)


Cash, beginning of period



2,587




2,005


Cash, end of period


$

9,349



$

1,816


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for transaction-related and non-recurring items). We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance as well as when comparing our results to other publicly-traded companies. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below:

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,




2022



2021











Net income, as reported


$

854



$

1,333


Share-based compensation, net of taxes



166




26


Business acquisition costs, net of taxes



130




50


NYSE American uplisting costs, net of taxes



-




11


Gain on extinguishment of debt



-




(1,211)


Income tax benefit for exercise of stock options



(698)




-


Non-GAAP net income


$

452



$

209


Depreciation and amortization



452




360


Income taxes



167




192


Interest expense



25




29


Adjusted EBITDA


$

1,096



$

790











Diluted EPS, as reported


$

0.11



$

0.17


Share-based compensation, net of taxes



0.02




0.00


Business acquisition costs, net of taxes



0.02




0.01


Gain on extinguishment of debt



-




(0.16)


Income tax benefit for exercise of stock options



(0.09)




-


Non-GAAP Diluted EPS


$

0.06



$

0.02











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



7,664




7,894


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-301547621.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • 3 Beaten Down S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    If you're a "buy on the dip" kind of investor, the current pullback is a doozie of an opportunity. Although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished last week on a high note, the index still sits 13% below March's high and remains down 16% for the year. While investor sentiment is understandable, some sell-offs have been overdone.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

    "JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    If you own Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), WeWork (NYSE: WE), or Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), you may want to rethink your position. Robinhood, the "free trading" app, drew a lot of interest as the market soared along with individual investors taking control of their trading. It has also not been able to post a profit, and although its net loss narrowed in the first quarter versus the year before, it's still large.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Passive income is perhaps the most attractive benefit a stock can offer for a retiree. There are massively high dividends out there that come with risk, such as Annaly Capital Management, a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that yields more than 13%. In addition, the best portfolio is a diversified one, so you'd want to spread your confidence among different industries and not only invest in REITs, for example.

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.