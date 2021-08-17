U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.09
    -39.62 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,268.90
    -356.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,638.60
    -155.17 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.96
    -40.45 (-1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.71 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2530
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0111 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5750
    +0.2950 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,815.37
    -614.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.90
    -21.45 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

DecisionPoint Systems Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Strengthened Balance Sheet with Reduced Debt by $2.4 million

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $15.2 million, lower by $0.5 million, or 3.1% from the second quarter of 2020. The variance, in lower hardware sales, was driven by a comparison to a prior year period marked by a significant hardware refresh cycle at a large customer, and supply chain issues impacting current product availability. The supply shortage is expected to continue for the remainder of 2021. The variance was partially offset by $2.9 million in revenue from ExtenData, a business we acquired in December 2020.

  • Strategic staffing investments in our managed services business, made to drive planned increases in both new revenues and margin contribution, along with supply-chain related hardware cost increases, contributed to a short-term decrease in gross margins of 200 basis points.

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the newly included expenses of our ExtenData operations, acquired in December 2020. We plan for that acquisition to be accretive at the bottom line once the integration process is complete. EBITDA saw a comparable decrease of 54.4%, to $0.5 million, for the second quarter of 2021 versus the year ago period.

"We are pleased with our results for the first half of 2021. The comparison to the first half of 2020, which benefited from a major refresh event, was of course difficult. We're on track with plans to grow our professional services business. It reached $7.7 million, a 25% increase year-on-year. We generated cash flows from operations of $2.5 million, and further strengthened our financial position by securing a new line of credit of $9.0 million in July, reducing our interest rate to 2.75% in the process. Additionally, we strengthened our balance sheet with a reduction in a long-term debt reducing our interest expense by 242%," said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "We are seeing broad-based sales growth across our expanded portfolio of mobility-first enterprise services and solutions. We've gained momentum through the integration of recently acquired ExtenData, expanding our geographic presence into the Rocky Mountain and Southwest Regions. We plan continued expansion in professional services and will target acquisitions that broaden our geographic coverage and bring new product offerings. I remain excited by both the organic and inorganic expansion opportunities we are pursuing and am confident they will fuel strong profitable growth in the second half of 2021 and beyond."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Combined cash and accounts receivable were $14.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.4 million at December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations in the first half of 2021 was $2.5 million, up from $1.3 million in the first half of 2020. Overall debt is lower by $2.4 million than at the beginning of the year. As of June 30, 2021, we had no borrowings under our line of credit.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for today, August 17, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors, analysts, and all parties interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146343. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13722554. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Carol Arakaki
ir@decisionpt.com

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)




June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash


$

2,967



$

2,005


Accounts receivable, net



11,235




16,438


Inventory, net



1,136




884


Deferred costs



1,964




1,744


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



343




67


Total current assets



17,645




21,138


Operating lease assets



457




583


Property and equipment, net



742




751


Deferred costs, net of current portion



1,727




2,097


Deferred tax assets



1,991




1,973


Intangible assets, net



4,112




4,663


Goodwill



8,128




8,128


Other assets



22




22


Total assets


$

34,824



$

39,355


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

8,122



$

12,852


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,852




2,807


Deferred revenue



6,478




4,617


Line of credit






1,206


Due to related parties



59




34


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



269




261


Total current liabilities



17,780




21,777


Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,811




3,140


Long-term debt



150




1,361


Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities



203




340


Other liabilities



437




873


Total liabilities



21,381




27,491


Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
outstanding







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 13,882 and 13,576 shares
issued and outstanding, respectively



14




14


Additional paid-in capital



38,305




38,229


Accumulated deficit



(24,876)




(26,379)


Total stockholders' equity



13,443




11,864


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

34,824



$

39,355


DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Net sales:













Product


$

11,574



$

12,667



$

23,497



$

27,762


Service



3,595




2,986




7,744




6,178


Net sales



15,169




15,653




31,241




33,940


Cost of sales:

















Product



9,208




9,945




18,657




22,019


Service



2,465




1,790




5,250




3,685


Cost of sales



11,673




11,735




23,907




25,704


Gross profit



3,496




3,918




7,334




8,236


Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing expense



1,910




1,336




3,799




2,980


General and administrative expenses



1,474




1,084




3,094




2,232


Total operating expenses



3,384




2,420




6,893




5,212


Operating income



112




1,498




441




3,024


Interest expense



21




72




50




171


Gain on extinguishment of debt









(1,211)





Other income






(10)







(10)


Income before income taxes



91




1,436




1,602




2,863


Income tax (benefit) expense



(79)




421




99




819


Net income and comprehensive income attributable to
common stockholders


$

170



$

1,015



$

1,503



$

2,044


Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:

















Basic


$

0.01



$

0.07



$

0.11



$

0.15


Diluted


$

0.01



$

0.06



$

0.10



$

0.13


Weighted average common shares outstanding

















Basic



13,882




13,576




13,826




13,576


Diluted



15,208




15,642




14,880




15,642


DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended
June 30,




2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities







Net income


$

1,503



$

2,044


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



715




378


Gain on extinguishment of debt



(1,211)




63


Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount



25




48


Share-based compensation expense



74




762


Deferred income taxes, net



(18)




3


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



5,203




(4,608)


Inventory, net



(252)




3,493


Deferred costs



150




101


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(301)




26


Other assets, net







Accounts payable



(4,730)




(1,343)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(221)




(71)


Due to related parties



25




(16)


Operating lease liabilities



(3)




(43)


Deferred revenue



1,532




451


Net cash provided by operating activities



2,491




1,288


Cash flows from investing activities









Cash paid for acquisitions



(170)





Purchases of property and equipment



(155)




(51)


Net cash used in investing activities



(325)




(51)


Cash flows from financing activities









Line of credit, net



(1,206)




(2,070)


Repayment of term debt






(125)


Proceeds from issuance of term debt






1,211


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2





Net cash used in financing activities



(1,204)




(984)


Change in cash



962




253


Cash, beginning of period



2,005




2,620


Cash, end of period


$

2,967



$

2,873


Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

This press release includes information relating to EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). We believe EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):



Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA













Net income


$

170



$

1,015



$

1,503



$

2,044


Interest expense



21




72




50




171


Income tax (benefit) expense



(79)




421




99




819


Depreciation and amortization (1)



355




203




715




378


EBITDA


$

467



$

1,025



$

2,367



$

3,412




(1)

Recorded within general and administration expenses and cost of sales within our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301357256.html

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Sesen Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SESN ), with the analysts making...

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Before Earnings Today

    The stock is up 63% this year, but earnings tomorrow could change that.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Are Soaring on a Down Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market was down at midday on Tuesday as investors seemed to react negatively to mixed data from the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 43 points to 4,437, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had declined 192 points to 14,602. Shareholders in both Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were pleased with the results their respective companies announced.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Could Robinhood Stock Help You Become a Millionaire By 2030?

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently completed its initial public offering (IPO), and the company's valuation shows that investors have high growth expectations. Its market capitalization currently stands at $42 billion, which looks massive in comparison to Robinhood's tiny profit of $7.4 million in 2020. For example, Robinhood's cumulative funded accounts have more than tripled to 18 million since the end of 2019.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Wish Stock?

    The future of e-commerce operator ContextLogic remains a divisive topic for the bulls and the bears.

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...