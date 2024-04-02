Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 1, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Brian Siegel with Hayden IR. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Siegel: Good morning, and welcome to the DecisionPoint Systems earnings call. Joining me today are Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Melinda Wohl, Chief Financial Officer. For those of you that have not seen today's release, it is available on the Investors section of our website at www.decisionpt.com. Before beginning, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that involve several risks and uncertainties. Words, I believe, expect, anticipate, mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there could be no assurances and expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place.

So our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Also, during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust our GAAP net income and EPS for stock-based comp, any gains on extinguishment of debt M&A and other financial transaction costs and other nonrecurring nonoperating income and expense items. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Smith: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. In addition to reporting record fourth quarter and full year revenue and record full year adjusted EBITDA, 2023 was a transformational year for DecisionPoint. As we evolved our business model towards a higher-margin services strategy to position us for continued long-term growth and margin expansion. Adding one more time to increasing our enterprise value for our shareholders. More on this to follow. First, I will update our overview of who DecisionPoint systems is, what is our market opportunity and what is our growth strategy to capture and expand this opportunity. I will then turn it over to Melinda to discuss our financial results in more detail. Over the past several years, DecisionPoint transformed itself into the leading mobility first, Enterprise Services and solutions company.

This means we aim to position ourselves at the center of several emerging secular trends, including enterprise mobility, which encompasses work from home and field mobility, cloud and managed services, SaaS, 5G, AI and IoT. Now these markets represent hundreds of billions of TAM. So we've identified a subset of those industries within these markets where we either already have, can acquire or develop expertise and therefore, the ability to become more significant players. During 2023, through acquiring macro integration services or MIS, we expanded our opportunity to become a leading provider of in-store solutions and services and retail centered on, but not limited to point-of-sale systems. Prior to the acquisition, retail was already our largest vertical, where we had established customers, industry-specific solutions, the right technology partners and several under or unpenetrated subsegments for us to go after.

Now with MIS, we have the opportunity to go further in retail industry by adding new services and technologies to our offerings. Our value proposition to customers is clear. We enable our customers to be their best at moments that matter. We enable frontline employees those task workers who work at the edge of the network to make better, faster, more accurate business decisions inside and outside the four walls and create operational efficiency and effectiveness to drive better customer experiences and business outcomes at their moments that matter or we'd like to say the DecisionPoint's. Moving to our growth strategy. The first pillar is to drive growth and margin expansion by increasing services and software attach rates. Over the past four years, we've transformed the company to drive higher growth rates while increasing margins significantly by aggressively moving upmarket to include various high-margin services, especially ones that generate recurring revenue.

For example, we offer professional services including consulting, staging, deployment, installation, repair and customer-specific software customization and hardware and software maintenance support. The gross margins for these services tend to be significantly higher than when we resell technology hardware. And part of our strategy is to shift service and software mix over the next few years to 50% of revenue consistently, which will drive more recurring revenue and higher gross margins. Our acquisition of MIS was the next step in our transformation. When combined with the strength of our existing software and service offerings, this acquisition was key to improving our services and software mix. Now 40-plus percent of our business is services.

Strategically, MIS couldn't have been a better fit. They brought us five new top 10 customers, new service offerings, filled the geographic gap with 100,000 square foot warehouse facility in the Southeast 30,000 of which to support our staging and integration capabilities and significantly expanded and strengthened our presence in the retail industry, especially in grocery, quick-serve restaurants, C-stores and hospitality verticals. The last point is critical as it sets us up to becoming a more complete retail point-of-sale and technology solutions company. In 2023, we also reinvested a higher portion of our profit into building our managed services business, including product development and hiring of experienced team of business development professionals who can bring our offerings to market.

Our vision portal was the first significant product introduction on the enterprise mobility side. Vision offers our customers a customizable solution for monitoring actions on everything in their IT infrastructure. DecisionPoint can now manage the entire mobility and IT infrastructure lifecycle from one view. Vision provides real-time visibility to manage the health, location and status of a customer's mission-critical IT assets regardless of their enterprise location. Vision also enables customers to monitor the progress of major rollouts, which enables our customers to minimize downtime and simplify the overall management of a large distributed enterprise. More recently, we introduced PointCare services, our suite of managed and deployment services built to address all aspects of selecting, deploying and managing customers' enterprise technology.

PointCare integrates all of our services into one offering, including Vision, and enables customers to address every aspect needed to design, deploy and manage the entire ecosystem around the technologies we already provide. This enables us to leverage our existing enterprise in mobility and point-of-sale and RFID deployments to create an end-to-end service program that's simply to incorporate into our customers' processes. We are also opportunistically building our higher-margin recurring revenue. SaaS solutions portfolio, which today includes both packaged and custom-developed software solutions such as Mobile Conductor and Route Manager for direct store delivery or the DSD industry and ViziTrace which helps manage an RFID implementation.

The second pillar is to take these new products and services deeper into current verticals while expanding into adjacencies. For example, within retail, there are specialty stores, big box stores, grocery stores, C-stores, quick-serve restaurants and more areas where our previous presence is now strengthened with a stronger product and services portfolio and new relationships coming from MIS. This provides potential revenue synergies, where we are actively pursuing through the opportunity to cross-sell between enterprise mobile and retail point-of-sale solutions. The third pillar is geographic expansion, where we can pick up new customers expand field sales and increase our coverage. Our M&A strategy supports these pillars and complements our organic growth.

Note, we aren't going to make acquisitions just to achieve more scale. We have very specific criteria for the companies we target. These include a track record of positive revenue growth and EBITDA, integration ready solutions and operations and cultural compatibility. By focusing on these areas, we have developed a successful integration strategy that allows us to quickly reduce SG&A costs, streamline operations, and drive revenue synergies by expanding their offerings nationwide through our system. Macro integration Systems or MIS, was a perfect example. It hit three of our four strategic growth areas and met our M&A criteria. It was a little bigger than our previous acquisitions, but we are quickly integrating them into DecisionPoint, paying down the acquisition debt and looking presently at new targets.

Moving to our fourth quarter results. Revenue grew 25% to $31 million, driven by a record 47% mix of software and services, mainly from the acquisition of MIS. Full year revenue was a record $116 million, up 19% with software and services making up 36% of the mix. This mix improvement drove 25% gross margin for the year and led to adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million, up 13%. Despite the significant incremental SG&A and investments I previously mentioned, that we believe will start to show returns in '24 and beyond. We also continue to pay down our acquisition-related debt during the quarter with another $750,000 reduction bringing the total paid down to $6.2 million of the $12 million we borrowed to acquire MIS on April 1 last year. Given this quick paydown and our strong financial position, we are in a position to look for new M&A opportunities with the hopes of executing on one or more during '24.

In closing, we executed on our strategy and delivered a solid quarter. I want to thank each and every member of our dedicated employee team for their continued hard work. I look forward to speaking with you again on our first quarter call. Now I will turn it over to Melinda to review our financial results in more detail.

Melinda Wohl: Thank you, Steve. Details of our fourth quarter operating performance compared to 2022's fourth quarter were as follows: we saw continued strong demand in Q4 with total revenue up 24.8% to $30.5 million. During the quarter, we worked through a portion of our $13 million hardware backlog from last quarter ending the year at $9 million. Moving to gross profit. We saw an 18.7% increase from the prior year. This mixed shift led to a quarterly gross margin of 24.6%. The slight decrease in gross margin from previous year was due to a substantial hardware order from a key customer. GAAP operating expenses were up $1.2 million from last year. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of MIS and thus, no corresponding expenses for the comparable period last year as well as our strategic investments in building our managed services portfolio and sales and biz did head count.

As we continue to integrate MIS, we expect to realize cost synergies and improved efficiencies in operations. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share were negative $0.3 million and negative $0.03 versus net income and EPS of $0.4 million and $0.07 last year. Weighted average shares outstanding were roughly flat from last year at $7.8 million. Our non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS or zero for the quarter. The non-GAAP net income and EPS numbers excluded about $256,000 this year, mainly related to the MIS acquisition versus $378,000 last year, which was mostly related to stock comp and uplift fees. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to last year. Again, our operating leverage was impacted by the sales and biz dev investments we are making this year in our software and managed services to accelerate growth in these higher-margin offerings in 2024 and beyond.

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling $4.3 million versus $7.6 million on December 31, 2022. Deferred revenue increased 29% to $13.3 million, of which approximately $8 million is expected to do recognized over the next 12 months. Total debt at the end of the quarter was about $5.9 million. During the quarter, we paid down $750,000 in debt related to the acquisition of MIS. We will continue to pay down $250,000 quarterly for our term loan, and our plans are to continue to pay the remainder down as swiftly as possible. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.5 million versus $12.3 million last year. The decrease was primarily the result of payments for inventory purchases that were fulfilled this year.

With that, operator, we can move to questions.

