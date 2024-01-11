DecisionRx Secures $100 Million Credit Facility from Carlyle

By Karen E. Roman

DecisionRx, Inc., a value-based healthcare company focused on minimizing healthcare costs by addressing medication failure, announced a $100 million credit facility from global investment firm Carlyle.

Carlyle also obtained an option to acquire 25% of DecisionRx’s outstanding equity as part of the deal, the company said.

The arrangement will allow the delivery of the company’s medication therapy optimization to patients of Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage Plans, as well as self-insured employers, it said.

“This transaction strongly validates investors’ belief in our innovative approach to improving patient outcomes by helping providers avoid medication failure at scale,” said James Wallace, CEO of DecisionRx.

