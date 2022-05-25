U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Nordecon
·2 min read
Nordecon
  • NCN1T.TL
Nordecon
Nordecon

Nordecon AS (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) annual general meeting of shareholders was held on 25 May 2022 at 10.00 a.m. in the conference centre of Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia, room Gamma (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).

The shareholders of Nordecon AS made the following decisions according to the proposed agenda:

Agenda item No. 1. Approval of the Company’s annual report for 2021 and proposal for the allocation of profit

RESOLUTION No. 1

To approve the Company’s consolidated annual report for the 2021 financial year as submitted by the management board.

RESOLUTION No. 2 

To distribute the profit of the Company as follows: the net loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the 2021 financial year amounts to 6,310 thousand euros. The retained profit of previous periods amounts to 12,651 thousand euros. To cover the net loss of the 2021 financial year on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods. To leave the retained profit of previous periods in the remaining part undistributed and not pay dividends to the shareholders. To not make any appropriations to the legal reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association. The retained profit amounts to 6,341 thousand euros.

Agenda item No. 2. Election of auditor for the financial year 2022 and deciding on the remuneration of the auditor

RESOLUTION No. 3

To elect the current audit firm of the group, KPMG Baltics OÜ, as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022 and to pay for the services according to the agreement to be signed with the auditor.

Agenda item No. 3. Approval of the principles of remuneration of the management board members

RESOLUTION No. 4

Approve the principles of remuneration of the members of the management board of Nordecon AS adopted by the supervisory board.

At the annual general meeting of shareholders 17,311,136 ordinary shares entitled to vote were represented, i.e. 54.91% of total ordinary shares outstanding.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 685 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com



