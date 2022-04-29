Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company), held on 29 April 2022. adopted the following decisions:

To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021.

To approve the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company (attached).

To approve the updated Remuneration policy of the Company (attached).

To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2021 according to the draft appropriation of profit presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (attached) and to allocate EUR 6 570 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share).