Decisions of DNA Plc's shareholder on matters belonging to the Annual General Meeting

DNA Oyj

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MARCH 2022, 10:30 am EET

DNA Plc's sole shareholder, Telenor Finland Holding Oy, has decided to make decisions belonging to the Annual General Meeting without holding the Annual General Meeting. The decisions have been made legally, in accordance with the Companies Act Chapter 5 Section 1.

It was decided to approve the consolidated financial statements and the parent company's financial statements for the financial period 1 January to 31 December 2021. It was noted that the Board of Directors had proposed to the Annual General Meeting that the company distribute a dividend of EUR 1.52 per share for the financial year 2021. Based on the number of shares on December 31, 2021, a total dividend of EUR 200,916,919.68 will be distributed. The Board had also proposed that the remaining portion of the distributable funds be retained in equity. The Board's proposal to use the distributable funds shown in the balance sheet was approved.

It was resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability regarding the financial year from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. Discharge applies to the members listed below during the terms of office listed below:

1.1.–26.3.2021 Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup (chair), Fredric Scott Brown, Nils Katla, Tero Ojanperä, Anni Ronkainen, Kirsi Sormunen ja Ulrika Steg. CEO Jukka Leinonen.

26.3.–11.10.2021 Sigve Brekke (chair), Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Nils Katla, Håvard Naustdal ja Trine Rønningen. CEO Jukka Leinonen.

11.10.–31.12.2021 Jukka Leinonen (chair), Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Nils Katla, Håvard Naustdal, Trine Rønningen. CEO Jussi Tolvanen.

It was decided that the number of the Members of the Board of Directors will be five. It was decided to choose Jukka Leinonen as the Chair of the Board of Directors and the following people as Members of the Board of Directors: Birgitte Engebretsen, Gaute Simen Gravir, Håvard Naustdal and Trine Rønningen. The members of the board are independent of the company but non-independent of Telenor Group. The Board Members shall not be paid remuneration.

Story continues

Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young was chosen as the company’s auditor. APA Terhi Mäkinen will act as the principal auditor.

More information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2021, our total revenue was EUR 956 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.



