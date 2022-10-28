U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.33
    +92.03 (+2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,856.17
    +822.89 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,092.66
    +299.98 (+2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.04
    +36.72 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    -1.03 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.50
    -18.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.30 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1619
    +0.0053 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,580.83
    -86.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.06
    +9.70 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Decisions of Ecopetrol S.A.'s Board of Directors

·1 min read

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that as part of the Board of Directors' session commenced on October 27, 2022 and resumed in session on October 28, 2022, it decided to designate Saúl Kattan Cohen as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mauricio Cabrera Galvis as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ecopetrol Logo.
Ecopetrol Logo.

-----------------------------------------

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. This press release contains business prospect statements, operating and financial result estimates, and statements related to Ecopetrol's growth prospects. These are all projections and, as such, they are based solely on the expectations of the managers regarding the future of the company and their continued access to capital to finance the company's business plan. The realization of said estimates in the future depends on the behavior of market conditions, regulations, competition, and the performance of the Colombian economy and the industry, among other factors, and are consequently subject to change without prior notice.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:
Head of Capital Markets
Tatiana Uribe Benninghoff
Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Head of Corporate Communications
Mauricio Téllez
Email: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisions-of-ecopetrol-sas-board-of-directors-301662652.html

SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Crashed 16% Today

    Shares of medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell 16.6% through 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday even though the company missed analyst targets for third-quarter earnings last night by only the slimmest of margins. Analysts had forecast that Edwards would show earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on sales of $1.33 billion in last night's report. In constant dollars, Edwards says its sales would have grown 7%.

  • If GameStop stock goes above $30, ‘you could see something parabolic,’ S3 CEO says

    S3 Partners CEO & Managing Partner Bob Sloan speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the main ingredient of a short squeeze, whether GameStop stock could soar again, and short positions against major tech companies like Meta.

  • Gilead stock soars on profits from HIV and cancer drugs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for drug maker Gilead.

  • What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) third-quarter results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weaker-than-expected PC market.

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating on Alphabet stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses one analyst's call on Alphabet stock.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    L1 Capital, an investment management company, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -5.9% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2022, underperforming the S&P ASX200 Index which had a 0.4% gain for […]

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Narrows '22 View

    AbbVie's earnings (ABBV) beat estimates for third-quarter 2022, while sales miss the same. Shares drop in pre-market trading after it narrows down its full-year earnings guidance.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • Intel stock up more than 10% on plans to reduce costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in Intel stock.

  • Amazon stock dives amid earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down Amazon's third-quarter earnings report.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • Why DexCom Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were trading up by 13.9% as of 11:55 a.m. ET Friday. The big gain came after the diabetes-care technology company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.

  • How Elon Musk funded $44 billion Twitter deal

    Elon Musk on Thursday closed the $44 billion deal announced in April to take Twitter Inc private and took ownership of the influential social media platform by firing top executives immediately. Musk had said he was excited to buy Twitter but he and his co-investors are overpaying. Musk pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the $44 billion price tag and the closing costs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks push higher as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

    U.S. equities elbowed their way past an earnings miss from Amazon to open higher Friday after a rough week of third-quarter financials from Big Tech.

  • 'Golden parachutes' for 3 fired Twitter executives worth $122 million -Equilar

    (Reuters) -Three top executives of Twitter Inc fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said on Friday. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. In an email to Reuters, Equilar, known for its research on executive compensation, valued Agrawal's so-called "golden parachute" at $57.4 million, while Segal's was $44.5 million and Gadde's was $20 million.