Decisions at Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2022

3 min read
In this article:
STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB (publ) held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, May 5, 2022, in Stockholm.

Appropriation of profit and discharge from liability
The Annual General Meeting adopted the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet as per December 31, 2021. In accordance with the proposal of the Board, the AGM resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 4.40 per share. Record date for the dividend is Monday May 9, 2022, and the dividend is estimated to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Thursday May 12, 2022. The AGM discharged the Board of Directors and the President from liability for the financial year of 2021.

Board of Directors
The AGM resolved that the number of Board members shall be eight, with no deputy members. The AGM re-elected Ingrid Bonde, John Brandon, Fredrik Cappelen, Gunilla Fransson, Sofia Schörling Högberg, Harry Klagsbrun, Johan Menckel and Jan Svensson as Board members. Jan Svensson was re-elected Chair of the Board. The fee to the Board members was determined to SEK 9 478 000 in total (including fees for committee work) apportioned so that the Chair of the Board shall receive SEK 2 550 000 and the other Board members SEK 840 000 each. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 390 000, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 105 000, the members of the Audit Committee each SEK 250 000 and the members of the Remuneration Committee each SEK 53 000.

Auditor
As auditors, the AGM decided to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, Stockholm, with authorized accountant Rickard Andersson as auditor in charge, for a period up to and including the AGM for 2023. The auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.

Instructions for appointment of the Nomination Committee
The AGM resolved to adopt the Nomination Committee's proposal for instructions for appointment of the Nomination Committee and its assignment.

Remuneration report and incentive program
The AGM approved the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and consistent with 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, to implement a long-term incentive program (LTI 2022/2024).

Authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's shares
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved to authorize the Board to resolve upon acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares of Series B.

Amendment of the Articles of Association and authorization of the Board to resolve on new issue of shares
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM decided to amend the Articles of Association, adjusting the limits for the share capital and the number of shares. Further, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to resolve on issue of new shares with preferential rights for the company's shareholders during the period up to the AGM for 2023.

Further information:
Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations, Securitas AB, mobile +46 76 116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/decisions-at-securitas--annual-general-meeting-2022,c3560806

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3560806/1575351.pdf

Bulletin AGM 2022_final

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisions-at-securitas-annual-general-meeting-2022-301540825.html

SOURCE Securitas

