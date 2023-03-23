Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 MARCH 2023 AT 2:25 PM (EET)

Decisions taken at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2023

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held today 23 March 2023 in Helsinki, Finland.

The Annual General Meeting approved a distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.34 for each of class A shares and a dividend of EUR 1.35 for each outstanding class B shares. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of dividend distribution, 27 March 2023, are registered as shareholders in the company's shareholder register. The dividend payment day is 4 April 2023.

The meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the remuneration report. The meeting granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and to the CEO for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2022.

The number of the Board members was confirmed at eight (8). The current Board members Jaakko Eskola, Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Johanna Lamminen and Kaisa Olkkonen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Tapio Kolunsarka and Ritva Sotamaa were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The yearly remuneration of the Board of Directors was confirmed as follows: EUR 95,000 will be paid to the Chair of the Board, EUR 70,000 to the Vice Chair, EUR 70,000 to the Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, and EUR 55,000 to the other Board members. In addition, EUR 1,000 will be paid for attendance at board and committee meetings. 30 percent of the yearly remuneration will be paid in Cargotec's class B shares and the rest in cash on a quarterly basis and Cargotec will cover the transfer taxes related to the Board remuneration paid in shares. In addition, travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors are reimbursed in accordance with the company's travel policy.

The Annual General Meeting elected the accounting firm Ernst & Young Oy as the company’s auditor. The fees to the auditors were decided to be paid according to their invoice reviewed by the company.

Story continues

The Annual General Meeting approved the amendments of the articles of association as follows: (i) Section 9 to be changed in its entirety as follows: The company shall have at least one (1) and no more than two (2) auditors. The auditor must be an auditor approved by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, and the principal auditor must be an authorised public accountant. The term of office of auditor(s) elected by the Annual General Meeting lasts until the end of the Annual General Meeting following their election; (ii) To be added to Section 12: The Board of Directors may resolve on organising a general meeting without a meeting venue whereby the shareholders shall exercise their power of decision in full in real time during the meeting by the use of telecommunication connections and technical means (remote meeting); (iii) To be removed from Section 12: The Annual General Meeting must be held annually on a date to be decided by the Board of Directors within three months of the end of the financial period.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of Cargotec's shares with non-restricted equity. Altogether no more than 6,400,000 shares in the company may be purchased and/or accepted as pledge, of which no more than 952,000 are class A shares and 5,448,000 are class B shares. This authorisation shall remain in effect for a period of 18 months from the resolution by the general meeting and it will supersede the previous one.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in chapter 10 section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. The authorisation shall remain in effect for a period of 18 months following the date of decision of the Annual General Meeting and it will supersede the previous one.

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on donations to science, research and/or charity up to a maximum of EUR 100,000. The authorisation is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 777 4020

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com



