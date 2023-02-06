Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Management Transition at Slimline Manufacturing Ltd.

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daryll Lowry as the President of Slimline Manufacturing Ltd. ("Slimline"), a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Corporation.

Daryll is a seasoned executive with a wide range of sales, manufacturing, and supply chain experience. Through his 27-year career he has successfully executed on strategies to improve operational performance as well as strategies to drive growth. Daryll has demonstrated success in growth strategies involving both product development and geographic distribution expansion and in several of his senior leadership positions, Daryll was a key contributor in helping the organizations he was involved with achieve exponential, profitable growth.

Jeff Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Decisive, noted:

"We are very excited to have Daryll join Slimline as its President. Slimline produces high-quality agricultural sprayers and wastewater evaporators, both of which we believe have large untapped addressable markets. We believe that Daryll's capabilities and experience will help propel Slimline into its next phase of growth and development.

We would like to thank John McMillan for his contributions to Slimline over the last five years. John has led Slimline since its acquisition in 2018 and was responsible for the successful post-acquisition integration of the business, driving excellent performance for Decisive and all of its stakeholders."

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Corporation press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

