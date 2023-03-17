Decisive Dividend Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results Conference Call on March 24, 2023

KELOWNA, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSXV: DE) (the "Corporation" or "Decisive") announced today it will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00am Pacific Time (11:00am Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's Q4 and year end 2022 results. The call will be hosted by Jeff Schellenberg, Decisive's Chief Executive Officer and Rick Torriero, Chief Financial Officer.

Decisive Dividend Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Decisive Dividend Corporation)

Decisive intends to release its its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after markets close on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The results will be available on SEDAR and on Decisive's website (www.decisivedividend.com) after dissemination has taken place over the news wire service.

Details for those wish to participate in this conference call are as follows:

Conference Call Details:

Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00am Pacific Time / 11:00am Eastern Time

(please call 10 minutes ahead of time)

Participant Information:

Dial in number – Canada / United States (toll free): 1-800-319-4610

Dial in number – International: +1-604-638-5340

Replay Information (replay available until March 31, 2023):

Replay number – Canada / United States (toll free): 1-800-319-6413

Replay number – International: +1-604-638-9010

Replay access code 5001

About Decisive Dividend Corporation

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Corporation's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

For more information on Decisive, or to sign up for email notifications of Corporation press releases, please visit www.decisivedividend.com.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release.

